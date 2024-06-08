ST coordinator Heath Farwell talks Jaguars’ revamped return team

The Jaguars revamped their return specialist corps this offseason.

First, the Jaguars allowed three-year returner Jamal Agnew to depart via free agency upon the expiration of his contract. He averaged 25.2 yards per kickoff return and 8.5 yards per punt return but missed 15 games over three seasons with Jacksonville.

And with two returners now encouraged on the receiving end of kickoffs, due to the NFL’s March overhaul of the play, the Jaguars allocated resources in both free agency and the 2024 NFL draft to shore up the position, signing former Baltimore wide receiver Devin Duvernay and selecting running back Keilan Robinson in the fifth round.

The duo of Duvernay and Robinson has impressed Jacksonville special teams coordinator Heath Farwell throughout the offseason.

Duvernay immediately displayed “elite speed” during Jacksonville’s offseason team activities; Robinson’s draft scouting report and early returns in practice have showcased his potential to contribute not only on returns but in other special teams phases and even on offense.

“Duvernay [has] elite speed, that’s one thing I would say. It shows up. One of the first weeks he was here he was running 23 miles an hour. Elite speed that really shows up. So, we’re excited to have him. He’s a talented player from the Ravens. I watched him for years, and of course, he’s always been good,” Farwell said Monday.

“Keilan Robinson was a guy that was my number one running back that I watched. I loved him right away. You saw what he did as a returner. I saw him playing other phases. He has the ability to play multiple phases for us, whether it’s gunner, corner on punt return, which he did some in college. He’s an elite returner, a kick returner, and he has actually been out there doing punt returns as well,” he continued.

“He is a talented player with very good speed, tough, physical, does all the things we liked. Then of course I think he does a good job on offense. The offensive guys were on board. They liked him as well, catching the ball in the backfield doing some of the stuff he does.”

Duvernay, a third-round selection by Baltimore out of Texas in the 2020 NFL draft, averaged 24.8 yards per kickoff return over 73 attempts, scoring two touchdowns, and recorded 12.8 yards per punt return over 69 attempts in his four seasons with the Ravens.

Duvernay also caught 94 passes for 898 yards and five touchdowns as a rotational and spot-starting wide receiver, making him a solid candidate for Jacksonville’s No. 4 wide receiver role moving forward. He signed a two-year deal worth $8.5 million with the Jaguars in March.

Robinson, also from Texas after beginning his college career at Alabama, was Jacksonville’s second fifth-round pick this year, taken at No. 167 overall, following cornerback Deantre Prince, at No. 153.

Over five college seasons, Robinson averaged 23.6 yards per kickoff return over 39 attempts, scoring one touchdown. He also reached the endzone after recovering a blocked punt, and blocked a punt of his own for a safety.

While his usage was limited offensively with the Longhorns and Crimson Tide, Robinson scored eight rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns over 151 total offensive touches, reaching 1,131 yards from scrimmage.

Although Duvernay and Robinson profile as Jacksonville’s return tandem entering 2024, Farwell has prioritized identifying depth at the position with the new kickoff rules in mind.

He singled out second-year running back Tank Bigsby as someone currently competing for such a role. Fellow 2023 Jaguars draft pick, wide receiver Parker Washington, returned 12 punts for the team last season, making him a sensible option, too.

“You’re going to need some other guys,” Farwell said. “Tank has done a really good job as well. We have a good group, nucleus of good returners [that] we’re going to need this year.”

