St. Cloud Tech and Apollo lose football homecomings

SAINT CLOUD – All things are new for the St. Cloud Apollo football team – synthetic turf, scoreboard and sound system, track, paint and class assignment - but Friday’s homecoming result felt familiar: another loss.

The Eagles had a ceremonial ribbon-cutting before the 33-7 homecoming loss to Foley (2-2) at + Field. Apollo High School Principal Justin Skaalerud thanked donors for helping the district cover the cost of the more than $2 million in renovations to the stadium, which has been in use since an Eagle girls soccer game September 7.

Against its new Benton County rival, Apollo (0-4) gave up two touchdowns on fourth down in the first half and turned the ball over on promising offensive opportunities. Quarterback Da'Vion Jackson threw an interception in the end zone in the second quarter. If he had connected with an Eagle receiver, the game would have been 6-6 with the opportunity to take the lead with a PAT, but the Falcons scored two more before half and held their host to just a Maurice Brown receiving touchdown in the second half.

On the south side of town, Tech led Bemidji going into the fourth quarter, but the Lumberjacks had two touchdown drives in the final frame, winning 43-35. It was the Tigers fifth straight loss and they haven’t won at home four years. With 1:25 on the clock, Tech marched down the field, its only hope a touchdown and a two-point-conversion, but after converting a few first downs to get into Bemidji territory, QB Noah Theis threw a jump ball to the endzone that a ‘Jack back intercepted.

Next week both St. Cloud teams are out of town. Apollo is at Spectrum and Tech is at Moorhead.

