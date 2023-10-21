St. Cloud State hockey score updates against Alaska Fairbanks

The St. Cloud State Huskies shook up the lines for their series-opening win against Alaska Fairbanks on Friday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. No. 18 SCSU (2-3) will try to score a sweep Saturday night.

It wasn't the start to the season that the Huskies wanted, with the team's first-ever loss to to the St. Thomas Tommies (1-3-1) on opening night Oct. 7 and a sweep in Mankato at No. 20 Minnesota State (2-1). After dropping out of USA Today's top 10, SCSU won its first home game of 2023 on Oct. 20 over the Nanooks, who recieved 3 votes in the most recent poll.

Senior Veeti Miettinen opened scoring in the first period in Friday's Husky win. He played on the same line as brother Verner Miettinen, a freshman, for the first time in 2023. Both of SCSU's other goals in the 3-0 game were also scored in the first period. Nick Portz and Adam Ingram scored while at equal strength. They were assisted by Barrett Hall and Grant Ahcan and Veeti Miettinen and Kyler Kupka, respecitvely. Mason Salquist and Kupka assisted Veeti Miettinen's goal.

Goaltender Dominic Basse had 10 saves Friday.

St. Cloud State also debuted new white home jerseys Friday, replacing black numbers with red.

SCSU game time, TV channel, radio channel

o PUCK DROP: 6 p.m.

o TV: NCHC.tv

o RADIO: KNSI (1450 AM / 99.3 FM) / The Varsity Network App

SCSU hockey score updates vs. Alaska Fairbanks

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: St. Cloud State hockey score updates vs. Alaska Fairbanks