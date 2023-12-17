St. Cloud State fends off Bemidji State to grab 8-point win

Dec. 16—ST. CLOUD — The Bemidji State women's basketball team had a tough time making shots from the field on Saturday in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud State beat the Beavers 60-52. The Huskies held BSU to just 35.7% shooting from the field. Bemidji State's defense went punch-for-punch, holding SCSU to 38.5% shooting from the field. St. Cloud State made just 2 of 14 shots from 3-point range.

Alyssa Hill led all scorers with 16 points for the Beavers. Sam Pogatchnik had 14, while Amme Sheforgen had 11. Jada Eggenbrecht and Ashley Sawicki each had 12 for SCSU.

St. Cloud State 60, Bemidji State 52

BSU 16 10 13 13 — 52

SCSU 14 13 19 14 — 60

Bemidji State — Hill 16, Pogatchnik 14, Sheforgen 11, Plasch 6, Swanson 2, White 2, Barrette 1. Totals: 20-56 FG, 4-14 3-pt. FG, 8-11 FT.

St. Cloud State — Eggebrecht 12, Sawicki 12, Draheim 8, Lambe 8, Henning 6, Litt 5, Peschel 5, Stamer 2, Vanzant 2. Totals: 20-52 FG, 2-14 3-pt. FG, 18-26 FT.