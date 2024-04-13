St. Cloud Cathedral pulls away from Bemidji in season opener

Apr. 12—ST. CLOUD — The Bemidji High School baseball team squared off against a tough St. Cloud Cathedral team in its season opener on Friday.

The Lumberjacks lost 9-1 on the road, The Crusaders scored five runs in the sixth inning to pull out an eight-run win.

The lone BHS run came in the top of the seventh inning. Dylan Waukazo drove in Gunner Ganske with a single.

Peyton Neadeau got the start on the mound for the Jacks. He pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits. He also struck out seven batters.

St. Cloud Cathedral 9 Bemidji 1

BHS 000 000 1 — 1-6-1

SCC 210 105 X — 9-5-1

WP: Lieser (6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

LP: Neadeau (3.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 K)