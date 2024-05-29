St. Cloud 1-hits Bemidji, ends Lumberjacks' season in Section 8-4A playoffs

May 28—BRAINERD — St. Cloud wasn't messing around on Tuesday in the Section 8-4A Softball Tournament elimination bracket.

The Crush one-hit the Bemidji High School softball team in an 8-0 win to end the Lumberjacks' season. Sammy Nistler recorded the lone BHS hit.

Aleah Shogren surrendered just two earned runs on nine hits over six innings with a strikeout. Lola Jacobs threw six shutout innings and struck out six batters with a walk for St. Cloud.

St. Cloud 8, Bemidji 0

BHS 000 000 0 — 0-1-5

SC 300 005 X — 8-9-0

WP: Jacobs (6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

LP: Shogren (6 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)