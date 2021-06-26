St. Clair's Weber misses Olympic berth

Jun. 26—EUGENE, Ore. — St. Clair's Mitchell Weber came up short in his bid to make the United States track and field team, which will compete in the Summer Olympics next month at Tokyo.

Weber placed 12th in the discus throw Friday at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, covering 185-feet-4 in his best of three throws. Mason Finley took first place at 206-11.

Weber got through Thursday's qualifying round in 11th at 194-10, joining 11 other throws in Friday's finals. The top three made the Olympic team.

Weber, a redshirt freshman at the University of Missouri, was named the Southeastern Co-Newcomer of the Year. He finished second at the conference championships at 195-4 and advanced to the NCAA meet, where he placed 23rd at 167-8.

Weber won five high school state championships — three in discus and two in shot put — while competing at St. Clair.

The Free Press