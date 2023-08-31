St. Clair/Loyola football team hopes to repeat terrific season

Aug. 31—Dylan Blount competed to be the starting quarterback for the St. Clair/Loyola football team last season, but a hand injury ended any chance of rotating under center.

But after a season of playing safety, the senior is back at quarterback as the Spartans try to maintain the momentum from a terrific 2022 season.

"It's been tough to replace all the seniors, but I feel like a lot of the underclassmen are filling in," Blount said. "I think we gained a lot of confidence by how we played last year, but now we have to take the next step. Hopefully, we'll be ready."

The Spartans had an undefeated regular season in 2022, then advanced to the section finals before losing to Blue Earth Area. But graduation hit hard, especially on the offense.

"We lost about three-quarters of our offense," coach Dustin Bosshart said. "We have a few more guys back on defense so we might need the defense to step up until the offense finds it way."

Senior Eli Kruse will move from fullback, where he rushed for 501 yards and four touchdowns, to tailback, which is his natural position.

"The offensive line should be our strength," Bosshart said. "We have good size, and good depth."

Seniors Jacob Schimek and Eli Goebel, both two-year starters, anchor the offensive line, and the receiving corps will be young, with more quickness than size.

"I'm building a relationship with the receivers," Blount said. "I think we should be all right by the end of the season."

Schimek ranks second in team history with 159 tackles, and Goebel made 8 tackles for loss last season from the defensive line.

Levi Thompson is another veteran lineman who started at defensive end, and Lucas Loeffler was a rotational player in the line.

"We've had a lot of players step up and fill roles, and now it's time to get some game experience," Bosshart said. "They can't ride the coattails of older players anymore; it's time for them to put on their own coat.

"We really haven't talked much about last season. It's a new year, and you can't expect anyone to hand you anything. You have to earn it."

The Spartans open the season Friday at Norwood Young America.

