St. Clair football coach James Bishop retires

After spending three decades teaching the game he loves, James Bishop is hanging up the headset.

The St. Clair football coach announced his retirement Sunday following seven seasons with the program. The Saints went 33-34 during Bishop's tenure, which included four playoff appearances and a MAC Gold championship in 2021.

"This is something that I'm still trying to process," Bishop told the Times Herald. "(Coaching) has been part of my life for 30 years. It's shaped how I think and how I approach the world ... but it's very difficult to be a head coach. You're working your butt off and doing your thing, but when it's taking away from your family ... that's what led to (my decision). I felt like I was putting more time into everybody else's kids than my own."

Added Bishop: "It's one of those things where it's bittersweet for me. But it was time to move on. I have great memories and all I want is to see wonderful success for the athletes and the families of St. Clair."

Bishop previously served as co-head coach at Richmond, alongside the late John Kochner, from 2011-16. Prior to that, he was St. Clair's defensive coordinator from 2005-07. The Chesterfield Township native has also spent time with his alma mater, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North.

St. Clair coach James Bishop talks to his team during a break at a football scrimmage on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Fitzgerald High School in Warren. The 30-year coaching veteran announced his retirement on Sunday.

But Bishop's coaching legacy goes beyond the high school level. His first gig came in 1988 as the offensive coordinator at L'Anse Creuse North Middle School. He later coached at St. Clair Middle School for 10 until years until his departure to Richmond.

"For all those years, it was very rewarding," Bishop said of his career. "There were so many elements that appealed to me. I was a high school football player and then I played in college at Wayne State (University). So, (coaching) scratched that itch a little bit.

"It's such a game of strategy. And to come up with a game plan and see it pulled off, it's rewarding. Then, to see the life lessons (football) builds in young men and what it teaches them — which I truly believe is discipline and how to work hard. Those are good things."

When asked if he had a favorite memory from his time at St. Clair, the longtime coach didn't hesitate.

St. Clair coach James Bishop is seen during a game against Madison Heights Madison on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at East China Stadium. The Saints went 33-31 in seven seasons under Bishop, which included a MAC Gold title in 2021.

"There are a lot of young men that really matter to me," Bishop said. "Some of them stayed around and ended up on my coaching staff. And others are successful (with what they decided to pursue). I truly look at it and think that football played a part in that. Seeing their accomplishments and what the guy have done that've moved on, those are great things."

St. Clair High School is currently accepting applications to fill the vacancy. Those interested can visit www.eastchinaschools.org/page/humanrescources and click on the tab labeled "East China School District Positions." The deadline to apply is Nov. 15.

