St. Charles Catholic extends win streak to 20 with 11-1 victory over Terrebonne

St. Charles Catholic extends win streak to 20 with 11-1 victory over Terrebonne

LAPLACE, La. — St. Charles Catholic opened their 2023-24 schedule with a 5-5 record after a loss to nationally ranked Catholic of Baton Rouge on March 6th.

Since then, the Comets have won 20 in a row.

That streak includes an 11-1 walk-off win over Terrebonne Thursday night where St. Charles Catholic scored 9 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Over the course of their impressive win streak, St. Charles Catholic has posted 11 shut out wins. They’ve allowed just 1 earned run in 5 games and their average margin of victory has been 7.

The two-time defending Division III Select state champions sit at No. 1 in the power rankings with a 25-5 record and roster led by 11 seniors.

You can catch more high school baseball action Friday night on WGNO’s Friday Night Fastball, presented by Delgado Community College. The show starts at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.