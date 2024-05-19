St. Charles boys are state True Team track-and-field champions

May 18—STILLWATER, Minn. — For the second time in the last five seasons, the St. Charles boys are the True Team state Class 1A track-and-field champions.

The Saints earned it Saturday by scoring 543.5 points, grabbing the leads after the day's second event and never letting it go.

They hung on with their sheer depth of talent and strength in virtually every event.

Montevideo took second with 509 points. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton was sixth (482), and GMLOKS seventh (456).

It was the seventh straight season that St. Charles, coached by Erik Klein and what he calls an incredible bunch of assistant coaches, had reached the state True Team meet. Last year, the Saints finished fourth.

"I am just really proud of the boys," Klein said. "Top to bottom, the boys went out and did the job. It was the combination of having so many kids do well in so many different events that did it for us. These boys had a goal in mind from Day 1 of this season that they wanted to be state True Team champions. So it is so gratifying to see these young men celebrating today. These guys mean the world to me."

The balanced Saints also got some high individual performances. Ivan Daood won the 3,200 (10:39.44), Charles Davidson was first in the 110 hurdles (15.73) and second in the 300 hurdles (43.32) and Saevian Hong was third in the long jump. His 21-feet-2 clearance broke a 51-year St. Charles record in the event.

Klein was quick to give his assistant coaches loads of credit.

"These (assistant) coaches just make me look really smart," Klein said. "This would not have happened without their incredible abilities as coaches. I have fantastic people who work with and around me."

Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton got a first-place finish from Jayce Kiehne in the 800 (1:56.15) and a second place in the 1,600 (4:26.34). LFCMC's 4x400 relay team also finished first (3:32.59). GMLOKS' Sam Snitker was first in the high jump with a 6-4 leap.

GMLOKS just missed nabbing the Class 1A girls state True Team championship.

It finished with 519.5 points, just 1.5 points less than winner Luverne. Winona Cotter was fourth, St. Charles sixth (432) and LFCMC 10th in the 12-team meet.

GMLOKS was once again led by junior sprinter/jumper Chantle Reiland. She was first in the 100 (12.40), second in the long jump (16-6 1/2), third in the 200 (26.12) and fifth in the 400 (1:02.84).

GMLOKS' Gracie Foster won the 100 hurdles (16.25) while teammate Breeley Galle was third (16.48). Lexy Foster was second in both the shot put (38-6 3/4) and the discus (108-3).

Other top performances by southeastern Minnesota athletes came from Winona Cotter's Clarissa Sauer (first in the 200, 25.86) and third in the 100 (12.71), Cotter's Sonja Semling (second in the 3,200, 12:14.03), Cotter first in the 4x400 relay (4:15.84), and St. Charles' Samantha Perez (first in the long jump, 17-3 1/4).

—At Stillwater

Team totals

St. Charles 543.5, Montevideo 509, Holdingford 504.5, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 499, Luverne 487, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton 482, GMLOKS 456, Sakis 410.5, Concordia Academy 406.5, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 390, Roseau 229, Crosby-Ironton 203.

Individual results

Team totals

Luverne 521, GMLOKS 519.5, West Marshall 467, Winona Cotter 458, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 444.5, St. Charles 432, Minnewaska Area 427.5, Concordia Academy 416.5, Janesville-Waldord-Pemberton 385.5, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton 380, Barnesville 345, Pierz 335.5.

Individual results