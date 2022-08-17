St. Brown's dad wears split jersey for Bears' Equanimeous and Lions' Aman-Ra

St. Brown's dad wears split jersey for Equanimeous and Aman-Ra originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

NFL brothers Equanimeous and Aman-Ra St. Brown each play wide receiver in the NFC North. Equanimeous signed with the Chicago Bears this past season after playing with the Green Bay Packers and Aman-Ra plays for the Lions.

John St. Brown, the father of the brothers, was seen wearing a split Bears-Lions jersey at the Lions' first preseason game on the HBO documentary series "Hard Knocks."

Brown trains both of his sons to this day. He was a bodybuilder and two-time Mr. Universe. The two brothers have trained under their dad since they were in middle school.

"Coaches always ask me, 'how do you do that?'" St. Brown said. "I'm tired of explaining this to you guys. You gotta train your whole body. Kevin Durant and these guys messed his Achilles up. I have a question for guys like Kevin Durant -- 'when's the last time you've done a calf raise?'"

In the first week of the preseason, Aman-Ra caught two passes for 29 yards. As for Equanimeous, he rushed the ball once for eight yards in the Bears' first preseason game.

The brothers have a running bet of $1,000 on which of their teams will come out with the best record this season. It will be a tight race between each the Lions and the rebuilding Bears. The bet does not rely on the stats of either player, simply on the team's record.

But, they both come from the same training plan, so neither is at a disadvantage on the field.

"Having your dad to be basically your trainer is the best," Aman-Ra said.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!