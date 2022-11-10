St. Brown brothers go head-to-head with bet on the line originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears-Lions game holds an interesting storyline outside of the NFC North matchup.

Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and his brother, Amon-Ra (receiver for the Detroit Lions) have a bet slated for the upcoming season. Whichever team has the better record will receive $1,000 from the loser.

Right now, the Bears are winning. They hold a 3-6 record and the Lions are 2-6. However, a win for the Lions would help them get closer to Amon-Ra's side.

“There’s definitely some trash talk going on,” Amon-Ra said on 97.1 The Ticket back in August. “We finished last year 1-1. They beat us, we beat them. Their excuse is, ‘Yeah, but we were going to the playoffs so Aaron Rodgers didn’t play the whole game.’ But I don’t care what it is. That’s the record.”

Amon-Ra would likely contend to the fact he won the battle between the two. He caught 11 balls between both games with the Lions and Packers last season. In one game, he hauled in eight catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Between the same two games, Equanimeous caught three passes for 22 yards. Amon-Ra came away with the better stat line, despite the record tie.

Despite the Packers cutting Equanimeous after this past season, he remained in the NFC North after signing with the Bears before the upcoming season.

At the end of the day, the two have similar desires for the season. With Amon-Ra on the Lions and Equanimeous recently cut from the Packers, both receivers want to take down Green Bay.

"We all know, we’re trying to beat the Packers at the end of the day,” Amon-Ra said. “That’s the team that’s been running this division the last few years. They’ve had a few changes over there, we’ve had a few changes here. When those division games come, I feel like they count double. You play them twice a year, those games just matter so much more. And when you’re playing against the Packers, it’s probably one of the biggest games of the year for us.”

