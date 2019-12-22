St. Bonaventure rallies to sneak past Middle. Tenn. 66-65

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) -- Osun Osunniyi had 15 points to lead five Saint Bonaventure players in double figures as the Bonnies stretched their win streak to seven games, narrowly defeating Middle Tennessee 66-65 on Saturday.

The victory gave coach Mark Schmidt his 300th career win.

Osunniyi also grabbed 16 rebounds while blocking five shots. Kyle Lofton added 14 points for the Bonnies. Alejandro Vasquez, Bobby Planutis and Dominick Welch posted 10 points apiece.

Middle Tennessee State led 62-57 after a Reggie Scurry layup with two minutes remaining. Osunniyi slammed home a dunk to tie it a 62-62 before Antonio Green drained a 3 to give the Blue Raiders a 65-62 lead with :41 left. Lofton answered with a layup and Welch hit a jumper for the winner with :13 remaining.

C.J. Jones scored a career-high 26 points for the Blue Raiders (4-8).

Saint Bonaventure (8-4) takes on Buffalo on the road next Monday. Middle Tennessee matches up against Rhode Island at home next Sunday.

