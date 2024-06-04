St. Bonaventure names Le Moyne’s Bob Beretta as new AD

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WIVB) — St. Bonaventure has named Le Moyne Athletic Director Bob Beretta as the school’s new athletic director, it was announced Tuesday.

Beretta had been Le Moyne’s athletic director since 2021, leading the school’s transition from Division II to Division I last year. Before that, he spent 34 years at the United States Military Academy at West Point in several roles, his last role being senior executive associate AD.

Beretta is an alumnus of St. Bonaventure and played on the baseball team. He was a team captain for three years beginning in 1984. While at Army, he was the head coach of the softball team in 2018 and 2019.

“Serving our student-athletes is what fuels me every day. They will always be at the forefront of all that we do. We can never lose sight of that primary mission,” Beretta said in a news release Tuesday. “I’m a product of St. Bonaventure University and its intercollegiate athletics program and know how meaningful the experience can be in their lives.”

Beretta replaces former athletic director Joe Manhertz, who abruptly resigned in March amidst scrutiny regarding the men’s basketball team opting out of playing in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) without initially informing players and fans. Manhertz was on the job for two-plus years.

He will fully take over later this summer. He will be formally introduced at 3 p.m. Friday at a press conference at Quick Center for the Arts.

