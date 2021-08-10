St. Benedict's closes women's and day shelter

Aug. 10—St. Benedict's has once again closed its Women and Family Services Day Shelter to operate it as a quarantine site for its Shelter for Men, where executive director Harry Pedigo said there have been several COVID-19 cases.

The shelter was reopened fully for only two days before being closed again, according to Pedigo.

"We've had a few positive cases," Pedigo said. "We're going to hold off on taking any clients or allowing anyone to come into the building that's not currently residing with us just because we want to be safe, we want to be cautious. We don't know how bad this is going to get, but it obviously has become bad enough for us to make some pretty major changes."

At this point, he said the shelter is just doing "damage control" to keep the virus from spreading any further than it already has within the facility.

The Women and Family Services Day Shelter was shut down previously at the beginning of the pandemic to operate as a 24-hour quarantine site, eventually opening back up to half a day.

Pedigo said operating the facility along with the men's shelter created a significant drain on the shelter's reserve funds, which are typically replenished each year through community fundraisers.

The pandemic, however, created an obstacle for fundraising this year for St. Benedict's and many other area nonprofits.

Pedigo said the shelter had just replenished its reserve funds enough to feel comfortable reopening the Women and Family Services Day Shelter full-time again Monday, Aug. 2, only to close it once again on Wednesday, Aug. 4 after several COVID-19 cases broke out at the men's facility.

"We just got to a point where we felt comfortable to go back full-time because the need was there, and now we're back in the same boat," he said. "Financially, it's going to take its toll on us because we have to operate it as a 24-hour facility."

Pedigo said that without volunteers, the shelter is relying more on paid staff to work longer hours, as well as facing increased utility and supply costs that come with operating two 24-hour shelters.

"Hopefully it'll be short lived and in the next 30 days, we're able to move forward," he said.

The last shutdown, however, lasted about six months, according to Pedigo.

"The main thing is ... protecting everybody," he said. "It looks like we're in for round two of this."

