As St. Augustine's buzz builds, how far can Yellow Jackets fly in 2023? 3 things to watch

In more than a decade as a head coach, Brian Braddock has seen a lot of football.

The 2023 St. Augustine offense, though? That's a new one, in a very good way.

"It's definitely got to be the most talented group of individuals to come back on offense on any group that I've been a part of as a head coach, so that's exciting," the Yellow Jackets' head coach said.

The buzz is everywhere entering 2023 at Foots Brumley Stadium, where the footballs are flying and the championship chatter is starting ahead of St. Augustine's high school football season.

The Jackets are the clear preseason favorites in District 3-3S, after beating district foes Clay, Gainesville, Matanzas and Menendez by a combined 159 points in their four meetings last fall.

For some, even the magic number of 2005 is no longer off-limits. That's the year when a Joey Wiles-coached Yellow Jackets squad beat Sarasota Booker on the grass of Miami's Dolphin Stadium to cap a 15-0 season and win the Class 3A final, the only Florida High School Athletic Association championship in program history.

After last year's 7-4 season, this year's Jackets enter with experience and teamwork. And they're very, very good.

"We know what we can do and we can go a lot farther than we did last year," linebacker Drake Lusk said. "So we've really started taking control of the small things that we can control, and this offseason we've gotten a lot better."

AIR ABUZZ WITH FOOTBALLS

St. Augustine's Devonte Lyons races away from the Gainesville defense to score a touchdown.

On every snap St. Augustine takes, there's someone capable of turning it into a touchdown.

St. Augustine returns its quarterback in junior Locklan Hewlett, who passed for 2,126 yards and 23 touchdowns last fall in his first full season as starter. He committed in June to play college football at Wake Forest.

Back for his third campaign as starting running back is Devonte Lyons, an elusive rusher with upward of a dozen college offers and 1,269 yards on the ground during his junior year.

The Yellow Jackets also return their four leading wide receivers from 2022: Trenton Jones (33 catches, 564 yards), Carl Jenkins (25 catches, 542 yards), Darrell Jenkins (18 catches, 432 yards) and Myles Simmons (27 catches, 355 yards). Except for senior Simmons, they're all entering their junior years.

On top of those returning wideouts, there's a fifth downfield threat who's rising fast in Somourian Wingo. The sophomore played primarily basketball last year, averaging 11.6 points in his first year of high school play, but grabbed statewide notice in 7-on-7 play over the summer.

The total effect was too much for most opponents last year. St. Augustine averaged 38.8 yards per game, and only Bolles and Coffee held the Jackets under 35 points.

"We've got the best receiving corps in Northeast Florida," Simmons said. "It feels good to be a part of something where they can't just stop one person."

TURNING THE CORNER

The ball handlers are proven. The blockers are still taking shape.

Until that's settled, St. Augustine will enter the season with a bit of a question mark looming, although Braddock believes the unit will find the right rhythm.

"I think we're going to see a significant jump in our offensive line, so that'll be a huge key," he said. "We play some really good people who are very good up front. All that talent and skill [from backs and receivers] doesn't mean a whole lot if you're getting dominated up front."

St. Augustine has had nine months to dwell on painful lessons from the regionals.

In the opening round of the playoffs against Choctawhatchee, St. Augustine built a 28-6 third-quarter lead before losing their way late, stumbling into turnovers and special teams miscues. By evening's end, Choctaw was celebrating a 42-35 stunner, leaving the Yellow Jackets with an offseason to ponder what went wrong.

"Things got rolling in the wrong direction and we couldn't stem the tide," Braddock said. "But we're much more mature now, and I like where we are."

'LITTLE MORE SOUND'

Will this St. Augustine season end more like 2005 or 2022? The defense may hold the key.

"They don't get near as much attention or acclaim as all the kids coming back on offense, but I really like our leadership on that side of the ball," Braddock said.

St. Augustine steadily improved on the defensive side last year, limiting six opponents to 10 or fewer points. Key returners include their captain in the middle of the linebacker unit in Lusk (77 tackles), along with third-year defensive back starter Ja'Ki Singleton and defensive tackle Mike Wright.

The Yellow Jackets also add a top transfer from the south of the county with the arrival from Menendez of Julian Quintero, who has played multiple positions across both the offensive and defensive backfields and picked off three passes in 2020.

"I think we're going to play better fundamental defense this year, be a little more sound," Braddock said. "I'm excited to see that."

2023 ST. AUGUSTINE SCHEDULE

Aug. 25 at Bolles Sept. 1 at St. Petersburg Gibbs Sept. 9 at Brunswick (Ga.) Sept. 15 Menendez Sept. 22 Bartram Trail Sept. 29 Matanzas Oct. 6 at Nease Oct. 20 at Gainesville Oct. 27 at Clay Nov. 2 Palatka

LAST 10 ST. AUGUSTINE SEASONS

2013 8-3* 2014 10-2* 2015 9-2* 2016 11-2* 2017 12-1* 2018 5-6* 2019 6-5* 2020 10-3* 2021 6-3 2022 7-4*

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school football 2023 preview: St. Augustine Yellow Jackets