ST. AUGUSTINE SWARM: Yellow Jackets' air game powers run to 3S FHSAA football final

Every snap he takes, Locklan Hewlett is a quarterback with options.

Look to the right sideline, and he's got Carl Jenkins Jr. with his blazing speed and 1,000-yard credentials. Or maybe on the opposite side, where Trenton Jones — kick returner, jet-sweep rusher and pass-catcher extraordinaire — can take any pass the distance. Or Myles Simmons, an ace grasping the football in traffic. Or Somourian Wingo, maybe the most athletic player on the field.

Decisions, decisions. All of them good.

"All of us, we work together, we encourage each other to get to this point," Jones said. "It just feels good to be playing with my brothers."

Powered by a passing game to rank among St. Johns County's best ever, St. Augustine is writing a new chapter of maroon and gold history when it challenges Daytona Beach Mainland at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3S football final at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee.

In 2023, one year after a first-round elimination at the hands of Choctawhatchee, the Yellow Jackets have lived up to the buzz.

"We're more consistent with everything," Hewlett said. "The jump and the growth that we've made from Week 1 to now is amazing. We're seeing that we can handle adversity really well."

With rising stars returning from 2022 on offense — not just Hewlett at quarterback and his receiving quartet, but also 27-touchdown scorer Devonte Lyons at running back — head coach Brian Braddock expected these Jackets would be good.

Once a 190-pound starting guard on the Joey Wiles-coached Yellow Jackets of the late 1990s, then an assistant coach when St. Augustine celebrated its triumph in 2005, he's now the eighth-year leader at a school that's maroon and gold through and through.

Like offensive coordinator Brandon James, a do-everything back who lined up for the Jackets when they won it all in 2005. Or athletic director Quinterrance Cooper, who quarterbacked the 2005 squad to victory. Or receivers coach Markis Merrill, or linebackers coach Rylan Shugart, or multiple other former St. Augustine players now leading the next generation.

"The kids have just worked," Braddock said. "They have a lot of continuity with the receivers and Locklan. It's just reps and time, and they're gifted kids, so for them if they were going to do the work, it was only a matter of time before they'd have a lot of success."

LOCKLAN HEWLETT FINDS ST. AUGUSTINE HOME

St. Augustine's Locklan Hewlett (11) throws a pass on the run against Choctawhatchee.

Junior quarterback Hewlett has never been too far from football.

Maybe that was inevitable for the son of nationally-noted quarterback trainer Will Hewlett, who numbers the San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy and the Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson among the passers under his tutelage.

St. Augustine wasn't always home for Locklan Hewlett. He's made multiple stops around the United States, from Florida to California to Texas and then back to the First Coast, charting a new course in the Ancient City.

"There's a type of culture at St. Augustine that you can't find at every school," he said. "It's a blessing to be here."

After playing sparingly as a freshman, then finding his rhythm during a promising sophomore year, he's developed the attributes that have launched him upward on the 2025 prospect lists: poise in the pocket, patience and precision.

And those receiving options have helped, too. Overcoming an early-season injury, he's broken out in a big way in 2023: 141 of 223 passing (63 percent) for 2,570 yards, with 22 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

"We make sure we do all the little things right," said Hewlett, committed to June since Wake Forest. "Going full speed, using our tempo to make the defense tire, on and on and on, keeping on working."

JACKET RECEIVERS MAKE INSTANT IMPACT

St. Augustine's Devonte Lyons (6) and Carl Jenkins Jr. (2) celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Friday's 35-14 win over Dunbar.

With St. Augustine, magic only takes a moment.

All four receivers average more than 16 yards per catch, hauling in 37 combined scores. Jenkins leads the yardage column with 1,094 yards, followed closely by Jones (956), Simmons (861) and Wingo (533). For defenders, there's never a moment's peace.

Picture Simmons, flying Superman-fashion into the end zone to snag the game-winning touchdown against Bolles in August. Or Wingo, twisting and spinning through defenders like the cartoon Tasmanian Devil last week. Or Jones, with the moves and the raw speed to turn a simple screen into a highlight like the 81-yard catch-and-run that finally put away Dunbar in the state semifinal.

"It's beautiful to watch that," Hewlett said. "You can throw a 1-yard pass and watch your receiver go all that way."

Nobody has created more of those beautiful moments than Jenkins. When the junior lands a one-on-one matchup against a corner and hits full speed, he's gone in the plink of an eye.

Dunbar found out. The Tigers seemed to have Jenkins bottled up early, not even allowing a catch for two quarters. But at the start of the .fourth, the junior turned up the accelerator to full throttle, torched the Dunbar corner, caught a strike from Hewlett and raced down the right sideline for a 66-yard clinching touchdown.

"He was playing real far off all game, and he finally came up, and, man, it's wraps after that," Jenkins said. "It's history after that."

HISTORY NEAR FOR JACKETS

St. Augustine receiver Trenton Jones (1) tries to escape a tackle in the Yellow Jackets' season opener against Bolles.

Yes, history. Another chapter is within reach on St. Augustine's trek to Tallahassee.

The Jackets have played for a title in Tallahassee before, against Rockledge in 2001, and lost 38-6 in Doak Campbell Stadium. They faced Naples in the Class 3A final in Orlando in 2007, and lost 17-10.

But it's the 2005 final at Miami's Dolphin Stadium, when St. Augustine bounced Sarasota Booker 31-15 to complete an unbeaten season, that's on everyone's mind.

Only two currently-active St. Johns County teams have captured FHSAA football tournaments, when Nease and St. Augustine both hoisted trophies during one unforgettable December week in 2005. Hastings, which closed its doors four decades ago, lifted the county's first championships in 1970 and 1971, the latter subsequently vacated for FHSAA violations.

And as for an unbeaten season, St. Augustine could join fewer than two dozen Northeast Florida schools to close an unbeaten, untied season with an FHSAA championship (St. Joseph went 10-0 in 2015 as an independent). For public schools, it's even rarer still. Since 1970, Northeast Florida's only perfect public school champions are Palatka (1981), Union County (1995 and 1996), Raines (1997) and that 2005 St. Augustine team.

"We always knew that we can do it, and it's finally here," Jenkins said. "So we've just got to take advantage of it."

Against Mainland, they've got a challenge. But they've also got a winning spirit. And lots of options.

"We know all the pressure that comes with it," senior safety Ja'ki Singleton said. "But we're ready for it, and we're going to step out there and play how we've been playing all season, and we'll see the result."

St. Augustine (13-0) vs. Daytona Beach Mainland (13-1)

Class 3S football championship

At Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee

3 p.m. Thursday

Watch it: Bally Sports Florida and the Bally Sports app.

Road here: St. Augustine d. Middleburg 52-14, d. Escambia 31-14, d. Choctawhatchee 35-26, d. Fort Myers Dunbar 35-14; Mainland d. Satellite 62-0, d. Rockledge 22-14, d. Sebring 35-14, d. Ocala Vanguard 34-12.

Past titles: St. Augustine, 2005; Mainland, 2003.

Matchup to watch: St. Augustine WR Carl Jenkins Jr. vs. Mainland CB E'Zaiah Shine.

The skinny: Traditional powers of St. Johns County and Volusia County meet for the first time since 1996, matching the Yellow Jackets' explosive offense against a Mainland team that allows 12 points per game. St. Augustine can move the ball in all sorts of ways, from 27-touchdown running back Devonte Lyons to Wake Forest-committed quarterback Locklan Hewlett and his quartet of ace receivers in Carl Jenkins Jr., Trenton Jones, Myles Simmons, Somourian Wingo. Not to be ignored, though, is St. Augustine's defense. Bryant-committed senior linebacker Drake Lusk is an all-around disruptor (four interceptions, four sacks), junior rushers Mike Wright and K'yon Wilcox broke through repeatedly last week and a secondary with Marquice King, Braylon James, Jimmie Wheeler, Julian Quintero and Ja'ki Singleton contained Dunbar last week. A Jackets defense that limited the damage from Choctaw's Cole Tabb must stand tall against the Bucs' ground attack, led by running back Khamani Robinson and dual-threat QB D.J. Murray. Defense, though, is where Mainland especially shines: Defensive lineman L.J. McCray (11 sacks, 35 TFL) is a five-star wrecking ball committed to Florida, linebacker Rodney Hill is headed for Tulane and seniors Zavier Mincey and E'Zaiah Shine are serious prospects in the secondary.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: St. Augustine football: Locklan Hewlett, receivers lead passing attack