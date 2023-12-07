St. Augustine offense vs. Mainland defense: Who has the advantage? A tale of the tape.

At some point on Thursday afternoon, St. Augustine quarterback Locklan Hewlett will scan the Mainland defense for the first time, make his pre-snap reads and then call for the ball.

What happens then?

Well, it’s anyone’s guess, but nothing can be ruled out, including the creation of a tear in the space-time continuum.

By now, we all know that old unstoppable force/immovable object adage. This FHSAA Class 3S state championship matchup, set for 3 p.m. on Thursday in Tallahassee, takes that to the extreme.

Mainland's defense, led by the likes of Christian Hudson (55), is loaded with Division I talent. But so is St. Augustine's offense. Which side will have the edge when unstoppable force meets immovable object?

This is a meteor meeting a black hole.

Because while the Yellow Jackets offense has lit up scoreboards in the night skies of Florida all fall, lining up against the Bucs defense has been where opposing offenses have gone to die. And there’s a litany of conflicting statistics and a crowd of talented Division I commits and recruits on both sides that all point to one thing: Something’s gotta give.

And whatever that is will likely decide who walks out of Bragg Memorial Stadium hoisting the big trophy.

Both sides are entering with self confidence and cognizance in terms of the challenge that awaits.

“They gotta play us. That’s how I feel about it when people talk about that,” Mainland coach Travis Roland said. “We know they're going to be a super balanced offense. But I tell people all the time: The question is, 'Have they seen anybody like us on defense?'

“We respect the game. We know they've got a good football team. They make plays. But we feel like we have the best defense in the state because we've got great football players at every level — not just stars. These guys are making plays when you turn the tape on. Obviously, you've got to stop their passing game. But their running back (Devonte Lyons) has been a four-year starter. He's a problem, too. But I think that they have to figure out how they're going to block our guys."

Yellow Jackets coach Brian Braddock agreed.

"Our big challenge is figuring out how to take care of the football and do the best job we can blocking their front seven, which is really, really good," Braddock said. "They don't have any positions where there's anything other than a really high-quality player."

It's hard to imagine the numerical contrasts being any starker.

St. Augustine (13-0) averages 43.3 points per game and has scored more than 40 in nine of its 13 games. Mainland’s defense yields just 9.8 points per contest with seven shutouts in 14 outings. In fact, four times, the Mainland D outscored the offensive opposition on its own. The Jackets' season-low output is 31 points and as for the most the Bucs have allowed in a game? You guessed it, 31 in a season-opening win over DeLand.

St. Augustine running back Devonte Lyons (6) is approaching 1,500 yards rushing as part of a dynamic Yellow Jackets attack.

The Yellow Jackets have eclipsed 400 yards of offense 11 times while the Bucs’ defense has yielded less than 200 yards 11 times, including in all four playoff games.

St. Augustine has scored 78 offensive touchdowns. Mainland (13-1) has recorded 71 sacks.

The Yellow Jackets average 272 passing yards per game. The Bucs have 273 tackles for loss at a whopping average of 19½ per contest.

And that’s just the team numbers. The talent on the field when St. Augustine has the ball will be extraordinary with 12 players holding multiple Division I offers, five on the Yellow Jackets offense and seven on the Bucs defense.

Let’s take a look at those players and some of their exploits this season:

St. Augustine offense

St. Augustine junior quarterback Locklan Hewlett, a Wake Forest commit, has thrown for 2,570 yards and 22 touchdowns in 10 games this year.

Hewlett QB (junior): Committed to Wake Forest. Played in 10 games this season, hitting on 141 of 223 passes for 2,570 yards with 22 touchdowns and four picks.

Lyons RB (senior): Holds offers from Miami, Boston College, Kansas, Kansas State and West Virginia among others. Has rushed for 1,476 yards on 219 carries (6.7 yards per tote) and 27 touchdowns in 12 games.

Carl Jenkins Jr. WR (junior): Holds offers from Arkansas, Iowa State, Louisville, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wisconsin among others. Has 56 receptions and is the team leader in receiving yards (1,094) and touchdowns (14).

Trenton Jones WR (junior): Holds offers from Bethune-Cookman, Georgia Southern, Western Kentucky and Wisconsin among others. Has a team-high 58 catches for 956 yards and six scores.

Myles Simmons WR (senior): Has 45 catches for 861 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Darrell Jenkins WR (junior): Has been injured most of the season but holds offers from Bethune-Cookman, West Virginia and Western Kentucky among others.

Mainland defense

LJ McCray (11) is one of two All-Americans on Mainland's defense.

LJ McCray DL (senior): Committed to Florida. One of two U.S. Army All-Americans on the unit, McCray has 77 tackles, a team-high 38 tackles for loss and shares the lead in sacks with 13.

Ramon McCullough DL (senior): Holds offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Troy and Tulane among others. Bucs’ co-leader in sacks (13) and 30 of his 55 tackles have come for loss.

Christian Hudson DL (junior): Holds offers from Bethune-Cookman, Iowa State, Penn State, UCF and Liberty among others. Has 69 tackles with 28 for loss to go with nine sacks. Also starts on the Bucs’ offensive line.

Rodney Hill LB (senior): Committed to Tulane. Team co-leader in tackles with 96 with 33 for loss and seven sacks. Has also recovered a team-best four fumbles.

Dennis King III LB (soph.): Holds offers from Colorado, Middle Tennessee, Purdue, South Florida and Western Michigan among others. Shares the team lead in tackles (96) with 33 for loss and 12 sacks.

Zavier Mincey DB (senior): Holds offers from Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UCF among others. The other U.S. Army All-American, Mincey leads Mainland with 13 pass breakups and shares the team lead with three interceptions.

Ezaiah Shine DB (senior): Holds offers from Florida, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Oregon State and UCF among others. Has broken up four passes and has scored three touchdowns, one on defense, one as a receiver and one of the rushing variety.

