St. Augustine 3-star QB Locklan Hewlett announces college decision

St. Augustine's quarterback Locklan Hewlett (11) targets a receiver during first quarter action. The St. Augustine Yellow Jackets traveled to Nease High School's Panther Stadium for Friday night's Saint Johns County high school football rivalry game October 6, 2023.

Editor’s Note: St. Augustine rising senior quarterback Locklan Hewlett has written the following first-person story to announce where he’ll play college football.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Hewlett completed 151 of 238 passes (63.4 completion percentage) for 2,712 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2023, when he helped guide the Yellow Jackets to the Class 3S state championship game. During his three-year varsity career, Hewlett has thrown for 5,007 yards and 47 touchdowns and rushed for four scores.

Hewlett is a consensus three-star recruit. His offers include Miami, Texas A&M, UCF, USF and Wake Forest.

Horns up, baby!

I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of South Florida. I’m excited to build this class up for the Bulls. I’m excited to continue to build a strong relationship with this coaching staff.

The recruiting process has been crazy on all sides. From all the coaches who recruited me to the relationships I’ve built with other recruits and other coaches, it’s been a lot.

I want to thank all the coaches who recruited me during the process, and my family for giving me nothing but support. I want to thank all my teammates and coaches at St. Augustine for making me a better person and a better player.

Being able to lock in my decision and be confident is an amazing feeling. I’m excited to announce this and be able to focus on my senior season coming up.

I absolutely wanted to announce before my senior year. I don’t want to have any distractions or stress on where I want to go. I made my decision as soon as possible and I made the right choice. USF showed me again and again and again how bright of a future they have.

The coaching staff at USF was the main thing that stuck out to me. I had a great conversation with Brock Purdy and his development with that coaching staff. Coach Gordon and coach Golesh were both his coaches at Iowa State. He said the main thing to search for is a place that will develop you because it will pay off when you want to go to the league. And that staff has done nothing but develop quarterbacks.

I committed during an unofficial visit. It was the second practice of the spring. I already knew going in that USF was the choice I was going to make. But the way the visit went, the way the team does things and the energy the team brings to practice was the icing on the cake for me.

The reaction I got from the staff when I told them I was committing is the greatest feeling in the world. It made me feel so special to them. It was like I was dreaming, there was so much excitement. The offensive coordinator was absolutely thrilled. Coach Golesh literally slammed his hand on his desk in excitement. It was amazing. After that, you know you made the right choice.

The facilities they’re building right now are unbelievable. The stadium they’re building right now is unbelievable. That was something that matters as well. The nutrition they have there is amazing, and Tampa is a beautiful area.

The main thing for me is the staff and the belief they have in me and the support system they have there.

Staying in Florida didn’t play much in my choice, but it’s the icing on the cake. It’s awesome to stay in my home state.

I’m fired up to a Bull.

