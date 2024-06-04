St. Anthony celebrates baseball state championship with celebration on Sunday

Jun. 3—Fans welcomed the St. Anthony and Altamont baseball teams home in grand style on Sunday after their appearances in the 2A and 1A state championships, where the Bulldogs captured the title and the Indians took second place.

Thirteen hours had just passed and the St. Anthony baseball team was still riding high after an 8-5 win over Maroa-Forsyth in the Class 2A state championship game at Dozer Park in Peoria.

A game originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday was pushed back to 10:05 p.m. — after a hefty weather delay soaked the entire field — and ended at 12:21 a.m. Sunday.

The Bulldogs celebrated later in the day at the Enlow Center, following a fire truck and police escort that started at the Effingham Event Center and made its way downtown before ending in front of St. Anthony High School.

Premier Broadcasting's Greg Sapp emceed the event. He started by giving a brief testimonial before introducing the players and coaching staff in front of a large gathering of St. Anthony parents, family members and fans.

St. Anthony Athletics Director Kevin Palmer was then introduced before giving a brief speech. Head coach Tony Kreke followed.

An emotional Kreke thanked his team, coaching staff and the families involved for making this run possible.

He then brought his two sons, Carter and Bennet, near the podium, where they gave a bouquet of flowers to the assistant coaches' wives and girlfriends and then to Tony's wife, Emily.

The ceremony concluded with final words from Sapp before families took photos with the state trophy.

The Bulldogs finished the season at 27-5-1. It is the program's second state championship and first in Class 2A.

Meanwhile, a crowd gathered around Altamont High School's baseball diamond Sunday to welcome their school's baseball team home after its historic season.

The Indians secured its first ever runner-up finish in the Class 1A state championship after defeating Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (GCMS) 3-2 Friday before falling to Ottawa (Marquette) 6-2 Saturday in the championship game at Dozer Park in Peoria.

Head Coach Alan Whitt said in an interview after the ceremony that he's had a smile on his face ever since his team made history in Peoria over the weekend. Whitt largely credits his team's success to its 12 senior players.

"Those 12 seniors over there figured out early that if we were going to do something special it was all about the team, not about them, and they bought in," he said. "Not a one of them is selfish, and it trickled down to all of these young guys."

Many of the same fans who made the trip to Peoria for the state championship game also attended the ceremony Sunday. Whitt said the support from these fans and the families of players has meant a great deal to him and his team, and he said there were even regular season games this year that drew crowds that stretched around the entire diamond.

"I turned around, and you look up. And it was just a sea of orange and black. You just kind of lose your breath," he said regarding the fans at the state tournament games in Peoria. "This community is something that is just tremendous."

With the season over, the ceremony was particularly special for the team's seniors, which include catcher Nathan Stuemke. Stuemke is glad he was able to end his high school baseball career on a high note, and he believes that his team was so effective this season, in part, because players were able to deliver in clutch situations.

"I love these guys, so it feels great," Stuemke said.

Additionally, Stuemke said his experience this season was made even better by the support the team received from the community.

"So many people showed up, so many kids," he said regarding the crowd at the ceremony and the autograph signing that followed. "It's really cool."

Another senior, pitcher and infielder Dillan Elam, said he enjoyed playing in the state tournament with some of his best friends, and he thinks the team was able to make it as far as it did this season because every player carried their own weight.

"It feels good to kind of reach that goal, even if we didn't make it all the way," Elam said. "No matter how big or small their role was, everybody accepted it, played it well, and I think everybody was just all in for the team. It was all about the team."

Additionally, like Stuemke, Elam said it was great to see how much the team's success has meant to the children in the area who look up to them.

"It feels good to be a positive role model to them," he said.

Some players on the team, like senior outfielder Kaden Davis, are still processing their incredible season. Kaden Davis said it's "crazy to think" that the team has gone so many years without ever getting as far as it did this season.

"It's just huge," he said.

Kaden Davis thinks his team worked so well together this season because they've been playing together for about a decade.

"We know we've been able to do this since we were in fourth grade playing with each other, and I think we just trust each other in those big moments," Kaden Davis said.

Kaden Davis's parents, Heather Davis and Mike Davis, are also thrilled about his team's impressive post-season run. In fact, Mike Davis said this season has probably been the highlight of his life.

"It was awesome," Mike Davis said.

"It meant a lot to the community," Heather Davis said.

Both Mike Davis and Heather Davis are happy to see how far their son and his teammates have come since they first began playing together years ago, and Heather Davis explained that these players aren't just teammates. They're also good friends.

"This has been a special group since fourth grade," Heather Davis said. "They're all family. Just watching the whole group play as a team has been amazing."