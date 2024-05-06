St. Anne-Pacelli announces new athletic director and head basketball coach

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School announced on Monday that a new athletic director and head of basketball has been selected, Calvin Thomas.

The school says Thomas came from Stewart County High School where he served as an athletic director, physical education teacher and head basketball coach since 2020. Thomas will replace Cory Black who the school said is leaving at the end of this academic year to pursue an opportunity with Emanuel Preparatory Academy in Midland, Georgia.

As a native of Eufaula, Alabama, the school says, he “has been passionate about sports since a young child,” playing multiple recreation and summer league sports. Thomas advanced his career at Eufaula High School and by playing for AAU basketball for the Detroit Fire and the Georgia Blazers.

Thomas also attended Tuskegee University where he played basketball for four years and earned a bachelor’s degree in History in 2014. Before working with Stewart County, Thomas also served as an AAU coach, physical education teacher, head basketball, and assistant football coach at Manchester Middle School from 2017 to 2020.

While working at Manchester Middle School, Thomas earned a Physical Education Certificate from the Georgia Teacher Academy for Preparation and Pedagogy.

Now that Thomas is a part of the St. Anne-Pacelli staff, he says he is eager to start his role as the new athletic director and head basketball coach.

Pacelli caught my attention primarily because of its vibrant energy and culture. Additionally, its emphasis on family-oriented practices and servant leader mindset, where everyone works toward a greater purpose beyond themselves, further solidified its appeal to me. Calvin Thomas

St. Anne Pacelli’s High School Principal Carolyn Brewster further added her excitement for the new athletic director and head basketball coach.

I am thrilled that Coach Thomas is joining our Viking family. He is focused on the entire student-athlete – mind, body and spirit, and I know our sports programs will benefit from his passion for athletics and dedication to player development. Carolyn Brewster

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.