St Andrews University rector accuses Israel of ‘genocide’ as students call for her resignation

The new rector of one of Britain’s most prestigious universities has sent an email to students accusing Israel of imposing genocide in Palestine and linked a website that claimed it “killed its own citizens” in the Hamas terror attack.

Around 1,500 St Andrews University students have demanded that Stella Maris apologise and retract her remarks or resign despite only being elected to the distinguished role on Oct 13.

In a message to students sent on Tuesday this week, she described how a vigil at the university was held earlier this month “following weeks of genocidal attacks by the Israeli government against Gaza”.

Condemning actions that she said had been internationally regarded as war crimes, she said: “These include practices such as apartheid, siege, illegal occupation and collective punishment, which have been observed in the treatment of Palestinians.”

The lengthy email also included an internet link to websites about the region. This included one called the Electronic Intifada, which was topped by a story headlined: “The evidence Israel killed its own citizens on Oct 7.”

Ms Maris is a former English and philosophy graduate at the university and has since filled a series of student representation roles.

In a statement issued to The Telegraph, she said she would not resign.

University leaders ‘dismayed’ by message

She rejected accusations that the message was anti-Semitic and argued her application of the terms “genocide” and “apartheid” were “supported by numerous human rights organizations”.

She said The Electronic Intifada “provide evidence for their claims in their articles”. The one at the top of the website said a retired Israeli army major had “admitted” his country had probably killed some of the 1,200 people Hamas murdered on Oct 7.

“While people may disagree with the evidence presented, disagreement should be based on contradictory evidence, not simply because the notion is unpleasant,” she said.

But the university’s leadership team – led by Dame Sally Mapstone, the principal and vice-chancellor – signed a joint statement in response saying they were “dismayed” at the message.

Although they said she was entitled to her personal views, they said she had “put her right to freedom of expression ahead of her duty to represent all students, and to be concerned for their welfare”.

They asked her to “reflect seriously on the evidence of the upset and fear she has caused, and to take such action as is necessary to restore confidence in her leadership amongst all students, and the wider community”.

Ms Maris asked to quit

Although some students gave her their backing, hundreds signed an open letter and petition demanding she apologise for her “inflammatory and unfounded” accusations or quit.

They accused her of using the international reputation of the university, where the Prince and Princess of Wales met while undergraduates, to spread “a certain narrative that drives anti-Semitism around the world”.

They said her email had ignored a recent attack on Jewish students, who were reported to have had eggs thrown at them. One was said to have had the Star of David ripped from her neck.

Instead they claimed her “accusations of ‘genocide,’ ‘apartheid,’ and ‘occupation’ concerning the Jewish State will further embolden attacks and hatred against the Jewish students whom you were elected to care for”.

“In the immediate term, we request that you put forward – at a minimum – a retraction and clarification of your remarks, as well as an unreserved apology for this abuse of your university position and accessible resources (of which you only recently were elected into).

“In the event that you choose to reject our request, we, the undersigned, reasonably have no other choice than to call for your immediate resignation,” they concluded.

Ms Maris said she regretted not mentioning the reported attack on Jewish students in her email and pledged to work towards ensuring St Andrews University and town was a “safe space for all”.

But she concluded: “I maintain my stance and will not apologise for speaking up about these issues. The conflation of my statement with anti-Semitism is unfounded, and I will continue to advocate for peace and human rights for all.”