St. Andrews defeated in exhibition at Coastal Carolina

Dec. 5—CONWAY, S.C. — The St. Andrews Knights men's basketball team lost its exhibition to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 110-46 at the HTC Center Monday.

St. Andrews' Xzavier McFadden led the team with seven points; Quwan Barnes, Sincere Clark, and Karldon Kelley-Williams all had six points; Barnes had six rebounds and three steals; and Clark had three rebounds.

John Ojiako had 20 points on 10-for-13 shooting and 12 rebounds to lead Coastal Carolina (3-5); Jacob Meyer had 19 points, nine rebounds, and three steals; Kylan Blackmon had 15 points and six assists; Ian Granja had 14 points and seven rebounds; Jimmy Nichols had 11 points and four rebounds; Miroslav Stafl had 10 points and six rebounds; Braeden MacVicar had nine points, four rebounds, and three blocks; and Henry Abraham had six assists.

St. Andrews was outrebounded 62-32, had 20 turnovers, and was just 18-for-60 (30%) shooting overall, 3 of 20 (15%) from 3-point range, and 7 of 17 (41.2%) from the free-throw line; Coastal Carolina had only nine turnovers and shot 44 of 86 (51.2%) from the field, 10 of 29 (34.5%) from 3, and 12 of 19 (63.2%) from the free-throw stripe.

St. Andrews returns to Appalachian Athletic Conference play on Wednesday at Pikeville.