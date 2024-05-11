St. Ambrose W Golf set to host NAIA Championships at TPC Deere Run

For the second straight year, St. Ambrose women’s golf hosting the NAIA championships at TPC Deere Run..

Even though the host automatically qualifies for the tournament, the Bees feel they’ve earned their way in after winning the CCAC for the first time in program history.

“Pretty big advantage. We didn’t play as well as we wanted but we beat the other team in our conference. That was a big goal for us and this year were looking to play better,” senior Catherine Speers said. “Climb the ranks and surprise people. There is confidence going in to this week. We were very young last year and we have more experience this year a long with bringing along the newcomers. Teaching them the ropes and finding a great balance this year.”

Definitely improved over the year after starting off rough then finishing strong with the conference title,” sophomore Gabrielle Langlois said. “Know this course pretty well being in every spot you can think of out here. I know a lot then most people.”

“As a team were really confident. Winning that was a great success,” freshman Anna Hurning said. “It was great to beat teams who were suppose to beat us on paper. That gave us a boost. This is a course where home course advantage is a real thing. It’s nice to be comfortable here.”

They’re very together and play well on and off the course,” head coach Kevin Kwak said. “They’ve been working hard and being the host school, we’ve been preparing for this since last fall when the season began.”

The tournament tees off Tuesday and goes through Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.