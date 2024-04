Western Illinois University is hosting a golf tournament at TPC Deere Run.

Play began at 8:30 a.m., and 15 teams from all over the Midwest have come to play in the 54-hole tournament. Teams participating are from St. Ambrose, Northern Iowa, Green Bay, Omaha and more.

The final round is scheduled for Saturday, April 6.

