SSC Interscholastic Meet Winners Announced
Apr. 3—Students from 28 schools across the state competed in Seminole State College's 50th annual Interscholastic Meet on March 28. Nearly 600 students attended the event.
Individual entries were separated into two divisions. Division I was composed of students from schools classified as 3A, 4A and 5A. Students from 2A and A class schools competed in Division II.
Exams were administered to students in 12 different subject areas during morning and early-afternoon testing sessions. Four art categories were offered as well: sculpture, painting, drawing and best in show. The top three winners within each subject were awarded medals.
A trophy was awarded to the top school in each division based on accumulation of points and medal placing. Preston High School was the Division I Sweepstakes Champion. This year the runner-up was Morris High School. In Division II, Paden High School was the Sweepstakes Champion, and Bowlegs High School clinched runner-up.
The final results for the top five students in each subject area for Division I were:
Algebra 1
Austin Brown of Bethel — First
Hope Birdwell of Prague — Second
Arena Wells of Stratford — Third
Ryan Huynh of Morris — Fourth
Matthew Sharp of Bethel — Fifth
American History
Luke Smith of Preston — First
Van Risner of Ada — Second
Jayden Herring of Preston — Third
Samantha Stewart of Wynnewood — Fourth
Gage Dixon of Morris — Fifth
American Literature
Keyton Tiger-Harjo of Morris — First
Natalie Gehring of Morris — Second
Chris Crow of Preston — Third
Preston Stanfill of Seminole — Fourth
Kylie Gray of Wynnewood — Fifth
Biology
Tate Danielson of Ada — First
Bodie Lancaster of Vanoss — Second
Evan Stone of Morris — Third
Maddox Flud — Fourth
Becci Boughner of Bethel — Fifth
Chemistry
Ean Merrill of Morris — First
Morgan McCart of Bethel — Second
Kashtin Wilson of Prague — Third
George Shaw of Pawhuska — Fourth
Colson Hall of Holdenville — Fifth
Civics
Blaisen Newport of Preston — First
Aiden Ayers of Holdenville — Second
Van Risner of Ada — Third
Ben Martin of Bethel — Fourth
Edmund Boyles of Holdenville — Fifth
Computer Science
Nathaniel Crowell of Ada — First
Payton Norton of Seminole — Second
Camrun Scott of Morris — Third
Zander Sloan of Ada — Fourth
Noah Smith of Holdenville — Fifth
English Literature
Thomas Hurst of Preston — First
Tyler Hammons of Vanoss — Second
Chris Crow of Preston — Third
Denver Jobe of Morris — Fourth
Ricardo Charqueno of Latta — Fifth
General Business
Aiden Ayers of Holdenville — First
Easton Shaw of Preston — Second
Rafael Charqueno of Latta — Third
Ricardo Charqueno of Latta — Fourth
Braden Ramirez of Morris — Fifth
Geometry (Plane)
Reese Ellison of Latta — First
Maddox Flud of Preston — Second
Kenzie Hooser of Ada — Third
Wyatt Morris of Vanoss — Fourth
Katelyn Estes of Stratford — Fifth
Oklahoma History
Mckinley McGirt — First
Stephen Mangum of Preston — Second
Samuel Criner of Preston — Third
Van Risner of Ada — Fourth
Gage Dixon — Fifth
Physics
Ean Merrill of Morris — First
Thomas Hurst of Preston — Second
Jayden Herring of Preston — Third
Camrun Scott of Morris — Fourth
Cody Simmons of Stratford — Fifth
The final results for the top three students in each Division I art category were:
Drawing
Amyah Galloway of Tecumseh — First
Katelyn Estes of Stratford — Second
Makenzi Stiles of Tecumseh — Third
Painting
Polly Stone of Bethel — First
Katie Temple of Vanoss — Second
Maya Fletcher of Tecumseh — Third
Sculpture
Harley Scott of Tecumseh — First
Chrystian House of Tecumseh — Second
Madison Grey of Tecumseh — Third
Best of Show
Isabella Theinam of Bethel — Painting Category
Keagan Bellefebuille of Latta — Drawing Category
Jasmine Ransom of Seminole — Sculpture Category
The final results for the top five students in each subject area for Division II were:
Algebra 1
John McVeigh of Paden — First
Paytyn McCurry of Mason — Second
Payton Fisher of Strother — Third
Rylie Pendergraff of Agra — Fourth
Anderson Winningham of Calvin — Fifth
American History
Grace Dunagan of Bowlegs — First
Coley Keesee of New Lima — Second
Joshua Branscum of Bowlegs — Third
Garrett Smith of Agra — Fourth
Anthony Hancock of Agra — Fifth
American Literature
Grace Dunagan of Bowlegs — First
Jacob Martin of Stuart — Second
Tanner Johnson of Konawa — Third
Bartlett Patterson — Fourth
Aaron Haughton of Agra — Fifth
Biology
Christine Tubbesing of Asher — First
Jacen Lyon of Paden — Second
Joel Wadkins of New Lima — Third
Logan Heard of New Lima — Fourth
Peter Hang of Paden — Fifth
Chemistry
Keagan Bell of Konawa — First
Skye Matlock of Mason — Second
Sophia Clanton of Paden — Third
Vincent Greenfield of Agra — Fourth
Gunnar Lehman of Asher — Fifth
Civics
Zack Luker of Stuart — First
Logan Heard of New Lima — Second
Jacob Atkinson of Asher — Third
Keagan Bell of Konawa — Fourth
Landen Dodge of Asher — Fifth
Computer Science
Levi McGowin of Dewar — First
Anthony Hancock of Agra — Second
Coley Keesee of New Lima — Third
Lyra Dyer of Paden — Fourth
Joelyna Shands of Mason — Fifth
English Literature
Victoria Clanton of Paden — First
Dillon Sullivan of Bowlegs — Second
Ashlynn McMillan of Varnum — Third
Brooklyn Johnson of Konawa — Fourth
Rivera Jimenez of Macomb — Fifth
General Business
Victoria Clanton of Paden — First
Payton Fisher of Strother — Second
Kannon Anderson of Dewar — Third
Nevin Corbin of Dewar — Fourth
Abigail Little of Asher — Fifth
Geometry (Plane)
Sophia Clanton of Paden — First
Kyle Wheeler of Strother — Second
Noah Glasgow of Strother — Third
Sam Plummer of Agra — Fourth
Keelie Treat of Stuart — Fifth
Oklahoma History
Karli Johnson of New Lima — First
Marley Taylor of Bowlegs — Second
MaryBeth Dunagan of Bowlegs — Third
Xavier Martinez of Varnum — Fourth
Riley West of Stuart — Fifth
Physics
Sean Baker of Wayne — First
Brisli Gutierrez of Moss — Second
Alexis Johnston of Asher — Third
Coley Keesee of New Lima — Fourth
Wyatt Martin of Agra — Fifth
The top students in each art area for Division II were:
Drawing
Chasity Viles of Konawa — First
Kiara Russell of Stuart — Second
Brooklyn Johnson of Konawa — Third
Painting
Victoria Clanton of Paden — First
Jessica Sneed of Strother — Second
Alexis Martin of Strother — Third
Sculpture
Sophia Clanton of Paden — First
Victoria Clanton of Paden — Second
Madison Yeabanks of Strother — Third
Best of Show
Sophia Clanton of Paden — Painting Category
Selbi Annakorbavova of Mason — Drawing Category
Emma Lloyd of Dewar — Sculpture Category