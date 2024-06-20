SS Lazio’s Mason Greenwood bid was only £17 million, claims Italian press



Lazio’s offer for Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood is nowhere near as high as was reported yesterday, but they are willing to eventually meet the asking price.

This is the claim of Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, who insist that the Rome outfit have only bid €20 million (£16.9m) for the United star.

Greenwood is set to be sold this summer following a good loan spell at Getafe last season that attracted the attention of the world’s elite.

Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Napoli, Barcelona and Valencia have all been credited with an interest in the two-footed forward, but yesterday Lazio emerged as surprise candidates with the news that they had put money on the table.

However, CdS refutes The Daily Mail’s claim that the amount bid was £30 million (€35m).

“In September they gave him away on loan, today he costs 40 million,” CdS state.

“[Lazio owner Claudio] Lotito has proposed €20 million to Manchester United, it is the cost of 50% of the price tag, he would cover the other 20 million with any resale.”

While the report says it is Lazio’s intention to make a smash-and-grab swoop for Greenwood, they acknowledge that the situation is complicated.

Lazio have been pursuing Feyenoord star Calvin Stengs, who is reportedly available for just €12 million. However, CdS state that “for the twenty days that Lazio has been thinking about the operation, they are also taking time to understand how it will go for Greenwood.

“Stengs is in any case an operation that is being worked on, if the Englishman’s transfer were to fail, alternative plans would be needed.”

Lazio are considering getting both players but recognise that this could be difficult. Their aim is to have four wingers in place by the start of the season and since Stengs can operate as a right winger and a central attacking midfielder, they may have to settle for him alone.

CdS do not explain which player sales would be necessary to finance the Greenwood operation but they are convinced that Lotito is desperate to get the United man to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

Lazio tried to sign Greenwood on loan at the start of last season and were thwarted at the last minute. Lotito admitted “I tried until the end, they didn’t countersign in time. He wanted to come to Lazio.”

The news that the bid from Lazio was only €20 million is disappointing and the situation is likely to be getting quite frustrating for United, with so many clubs huffing and puffing over the 22 year old, but nobody so far coming anywhere close to a bid that would blow Ineos’ house down.





