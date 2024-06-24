SS Lazio continue to pursue Mason Greenwood after bid rejected by Man United

SS Lazio are continuing to negotiate with Manchester United over the transfer of Mason Greenwood despite the Italian club’s opening bid for the 22-year-old forward being rejected.

Gianluca Di Marzio, a reputable Italian transfer expert, reveals Le Aquile tabled a €20 million offer for Greenwood, but it was turned down as Old Trafford executives are holding out for a fee in the region of €35 million.

This corroborates a report relayed by The Peoples Person last week of Lazio’s failed bid, with it being further revealed the Serie A side offered to include a 50% sell-on clause in these negotiations to further sweeten the deal.

Di Marzio contends Lazio are continuing to pursue a deal for Greenwood with “negotiations open” and there has been a “blitz” by the club’s executives in the last few hours to try and force through a deal.

Translation: “Lazio blitz in these hours to deal with #Manchester United for Greenwood.”

From United’s perspective, the sale of Greenwood this summer is as, if not more crucial, than any potential incoming transfers, given the acute pressure financial fair play (FFP) regulations are applying at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are set to be constrained in their spending in this transfer window as the costly deals of the past few years catch up with the club’s finances, and concessions must be made to stay in line with the Premier League’s profits and sustainability rules (PSR) – as both Everton and Nottingham Forest found out last season.

As such, United are seeking to generate as much income as possible from departures to further supplement the budget for new signings.

Greenwood’s status as an academy player – a treasure trove from an FFP perspective as the fee received for an academy graduate accounts for pure profit – means he will represent a huge boost to United’s finances should they be able to command a healthy price for him.

However, the lingering effects of the legal troubles which have caused Greenwood’s eventual departure from Old Trafford remain a delicate situation for the club to balance. And this is well-recognised by his potential suitors, who will seek to utilise this context to drive down the price for a player whose natural talent is worth far more than what United are currently asking.

This is why Lazio opened negotiations with a paltry offer of €20 million despite knowing United’s asking price is close to double that.

The fact the Italian club are set to try again with another approach for Greenwood will be an encouraging sign for Old Trafford executives, however, as the next bid will likely come much closer to an acceptable figure.

It also creates more tension in the bidding war for Greenwood, as Serie A rivals Juventus and Napoli have both registered interest in the 22-year-old forward, while Liga sides Atletico Madrid and Valencia are reported to be in the hunt, as well as former club, Getafe, where he spent last season on loan.

The more teams who express a desire to secure Greenwood’s services, the more likely it is United will be able to receive the transfer fee they so desperately need this summer.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



