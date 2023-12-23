SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: How to watch Northwestern vs. Utah on TV or live stream

The bowl season may already be underway, but the Big Ten is ready to join the postseason fun on Saturday night. Northwestern, one of the more pleasant surprises in the conference this season, will open up bowl season for the Big Ten when it faces Utah in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl in Allegiant Stadium. The Wildcats will be an underdog against the soon-to-be-former Pac-12 school (Utah is leaving for the Big 12 after this season), but Northwestern has been an underdog all season long, so why stop now?

Here is how you can watch Northwestern look to record the first Big Ten bowl victory of the year on Saturday night.

TV and stream information

Northwestern vs. Utah Injury Report

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The story of the year for Utah was the status of quarterback Cam Rising. Rising missed the entire 2023 season as he recovered from a torn ACL experienced in last season’s Rose Bowl loss to Penn State. Hope for a possible return to the field lingered throughout the season but at this point it appears Rising’s return will wait until next season when he returns for a seventh season of college football after being granted a medical exemption.

That was tough to overcome for the entire Utah offense, but it was just the start for the Utes offense. Tight end Brant Kuithe was also ruled out for the entire season, as was wide receiver Mycah Pittman.

Northwestern doesn’t appear to have any significant injuries not already accounted for earlier this season.

Stat Leaders

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

PASSING

Bryson Barnes, Utah: 1,517 yards, 12 TD, 9 INT

Ben Bryant, Northwestern: 1,585 yards, 11 TD, 6 INT

RUSHING

Ja’Quinden Jackson, Utah: 153 carries, 742 yards, 4 TD

Cam Porter, Northwestern: 156 carries, 618 yards, 4 TD

RECEIVING

Devaughn Vele, Utah: 43 rec., 593 yards, 3 TD

Cam Johnson, Northwestern: 50 rec., 684 yards, 5 TD

Quick Preview

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Utah is the popular pick in this matchup, which is understandable despite the mounting injury concerns the program has dealt with this season. The ESPN FPI metrics give Utah a 77.2% chance to win, and the Utes are about a touchdown favorite against the Wildcats.

But don’t tell this Northwestern squad what they can and cannot do. Northwestern was essentially written off before the season started with their head coaching change amid controversy, and the last couple of years have been abysmal; in the win column for Northwestern. But David Braun connected with this team and got them to believe what they are capable of pulling off. That messaging should continue with this bowl game few saw coming outside of Evanston.

Nittany Lions Wire staff overview from Charlie Strella: This matchup should be interesting and tight. Both teams are pretty capable defensively, but Utah and Kyle Whittingham eventually pull away with a slightly more talented roster.

Nittany Lions Wire staff picks

Kevin Charlie Brad Utah

20-13 Utah

24-17 Northwestern

24-20

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire