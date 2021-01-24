Sri Lanka vs England: Joe Root puts on batting masterclass before late dismissal

Joe Root was at his magnificent best for England (ECB)

"Do you have a spare?" Niroshan Dickwella asked Joe Root in the morning session.

Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper enjoys a natter: he once used Google Translate to learn some words in Urdu to distract Pakistan's batsmen during a series a few years ago. But as the England captain went on through to the close of day three on 186, a mischievous attempt to break concentration might have desired a serious answer. In this form, any piece of Root is worth a hell of a lot.

That Root won't pick up his innings for the third day in a row owes to a fantastic bit of fielding which tilted the second Test back Sri Lanka's ways after much back and forth. Maintaining concentration around the bat till the end, Oshada Fernando had his wits about him to gather a defensive shot and break the stumps at the striker's end with Root having pressed a couple of steps out of his crease. Their lead is 42, just Jack Leach or Stuart Broad left to dismiss.

If anything, the final ball of another engaging three sessions of Test cricket put a greater emphasis on how Root's value to England has shot up in the first few weeks of 2021. Following 228 out of 421 in the first innings of the first Test, Root was again responsible for more than half of England's 339 so far. He reconvened his innings on 67, the team on 98 for two trailing by 283, punching gloves with seven partners for 121 more of his own, bringing hope to a bleak situation.

Century number 19 came off a brisk 139 balls with 14 boundaries in total. Jonny Bairstow (28) and Dan Lawrence (three) had were gone by then, the first two of Lasith Emuldeniya's five wickets today. A late afternoon slowdown that spilt into the evening saw Root return to the realm of man, moved beyond 150 with a firm sweep some 118 later.

The knock saw Kevin Pietersen and David Gower passed in the run-scoring charts to move Root into fourth on the all-time list on 8,328. A couple of switch-hits struck perfectly through what would have been an orthodox cover for a left-hander were nods to both. But maybe that kind of twee nonsense means even less to him in this mood.

Because this does feel like a different brand of Root. An iteration with insatiable bloodlust for runs. He has contributed 49.6 per cent of England's runs in this series so far.

The two hundreds already put him on course to better previous best hauls of three in 2015 and 2016, with 15 Tests and potentially 31 innings to play. Those years also featured 10 unconverted scores of 50 or more.

He combatted the rough, he negotiated the bounce. He even overcame his own body: cramps and spasms providing reminders of mortality in a super-human effort. A combination of bananas and energy gels kept him going from lunch. Upon the wicket of Dom Bess 20 minutes until stumps, England's physiotherapist came out to the middle to tend to Root only for his back to momentarily spasm. The first sign that carrying the batting line-up was causing him discomfort.

When Sri Lanka finally drew a mistake from him, 287 deliveries in, it flew low between keeper and first slip. The second, Root caught short of energy and his ground, was taken with relish.

His key Sunday allies were Jos Buttler and Bess, able accompaniment for stands of 97 and 80 respectively, the latter all the more valuable for whittling two hours out of the game. Regardless if the final wicket chips off the remaining 42 runs for parity, this will be a second-innings shootout with the hosts likely to steal an edge. Going last on a pitch that's about to go untrustworthy means any chase above 150 will be in Sri Lanka's favour.

Buttler mimicked Root's strike rate and the sweeps and reverse sweeps that he could well call his own. Both made it to lunch with England a crisp 200 behind, and a back-cut after the break bringing up what would be the wicketkeeper's 18th half-century suggested these two could knock off the deficit on their own.

But they were only able to get it down to 152 by the time Buttler was dismissed. A reverse sweep finally went wrong, an under-edge bouncing off his right boot and taken by Oshada Fernando at short leg.

With the stand broken three short of three figures and, with that, the free-scoring was reined in. Only 16 runs were scored off the next 60 balls before Sam Curran danced down and smashed Dilruwan Perera for England's first six of the innings. But, having survived an LBW shout two deliveries before the hit, Curran was walking off, caught at slip by Thirimanne to give Emuldeniya his third five-wicket haul.

Tea was called, and the break only exacerbated the feeling this was Root or bust. Sri Lanka's hold on the game that little bit stronger with a 129 lead that could only be impacted by four more partnerships.

By the time Bess's 85-ball stay was broken by Embuldeniya, caught comfortably at first slip two balls after a low one at second was adjudged to have hit the ground first, the Sri Lanka lead was down to 48. Mark Wood's maniacal slog gave the left-arm spinner a career-best seven wickets through a fifth combination with Thirimanne.

The 24-year-old has been Sri Lanka's primary threat throughout, and it would be fitting to round out with an eighth on Monday. He will have a big say in England's second innings. As will Root.