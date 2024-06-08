Sri Lanka struggle to 124-9 against Rishad's spin

Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain celebrates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's captain Wanindu Hasaranga during the a Twenty20 World Cup match (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS)

Rishad Hossain produced a brilliant spell of leg-spin as Bangladesh fought back to restrict Sri Lanka to 124-9 in their Group D T20 World Cup match at Grand Prairie on Friday.

Sri Lanka made a fast start, rattling their way to 53-2 in six overs and they progressed to 100-3 after 14 overs with Pathum Nissanka's 47 from 28 including eight boundaries (one six).

But then the 21-year-old Rishad struck twice in successive balls to totally change the momentum of the innings.

Charith Asalanka's sweep shot found Shakib Al Hasan at deep backward square and he snaffled up the catch.

Then Bangladesh skipper Wanindu Hasaranga was the victim of Rishad's spin, edging a sharply turning delivery to Soumya Sarkar at slip.

Dhananjaya de Silva who made a solid 21 off 26 balls was then beaten by Rishad's flight and was stumped by the alert Litton Das.

Sri Lanka were just able to add 24 runs from the final six overs losing six wickets in that period.

Rishad finished with career best T20I figures of 3-22 from his four overs.

Mustafizur Rahman finished with 3-17 from four overs while Taskin Ahmed also bowled well for his 2-25.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto had won the toss and opted to bowl.

Sri Lanka, who are looking to bounce back from their opening game defeat to South Africa, opted to make one change to their batting line-up with Dhananjaya de Silva coming in for Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Bangladesh are playing their first game of the tournament after an unimpressive warm-up campaign saw them lose a three-game series to the USA and then lose by 60 runs to India.

