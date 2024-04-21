Sri Lanka: Seven killed as motorsports race car hits crowd

A car has veered off track during a motor race in Sri Lanka killing seven people, local media report.

They say at least 18 others were hurt in the accident at the Fox Hill Supercross event in the town of Diyatalawa on Sunday.

Among the dead were four race officials as well as spectators, including an eight-year-old girl, the army says.

The race is organised by the Sri Lankan military, which has an academy in Diyatalawa, and was its 28th run.

More than 100,000 spectators were present. Eyewitness videos show people rushing towards the scene in the aftermath. The event was suspended.

Two of the victims died from their injuries after being taken to the local military hospital. Some of the injured are in a critical condition.

A police investigation is under way.