Sri Lanka dismissed for lowest World Cup total by Test nation in crushing 302-run defeat to India

Sri Lanka collapsed to the lowest World Cup total by a Test nation and third lowest score of all time as they were skittled for 55 by India and crushed by 302 runs in Mumbai.

The victory, India’s seventh consecutive win in the group stages of the World Cup, means that the hosts are now guaranteed to qualify for the semi-finals. The power of India’s seamers, led by Mohammed Shami who took 5-18, backs up the claim that the country – always renowned for spin bowling riches – has never possessed such a formidable pace attack in an ODI World Cup.

Sri Lanka’s top five – Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, captain Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka contributed scores of 0, 0, 1, 0 and 1. Nissanka’s dismissal, lbw to a Jasprit Bumrah delivery that swung in and then seamed away, very first ball of the innings set the tone for an abject display. At 14-6 and then 29-8, Sri Lanka were in grave danger of setting a new record for the lowest ever ODI score in history. The unwanted record, jointly held by Zimbabwe and the USA, is 35. A 20-run ninth wicket stand between Maheesh Theekshana and Kasun Rajitha – two of the three batsmen to make it past five – at least ensured that Sri Lanka did not break this record.

Sri Lanka’s crushing 302-run defeat is the second highest margin of victory in World Cup history, seven runs short of Netherlands’ defeat by Australia earlier this competition. It is also the fourth highest defeat in the 4,690 matches in ODI history.

Yet the record was still set by Sri Lanka against India this year: a 317-run loss in Thiruvananthapuram in January, when Sri Lanka were bowled out for 73. In the Asia Cup final in September this year, batting first, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 by India. Perhaps Sri Lanka, who are coached by England’s Chris Silverwood, will draw solace from being spared another meeting with India this competition. With just two wins from their seven games, Sri Lanka are almost certainly out. This crushing defeat boosts England’s chances of securing a top-eight finish, and thereby qualifying for the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy.

The brilliance of India’s seam attack came to make the hosts’ batting performance seem almost routine. Yet, in spite of losing skipper Rohit Sharma to a terrific inswinger from Dilshan Madushanka second ball of the match, India still reached an imposing 357-8. Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer all made between 82 and 92 as Sri Lanka were left ruing their decision to bowl first after winning the toss at the Wankhede Stadium. Kohli’s dismissal for 88, deceived by an off cutter from Madushanka, who took 5-80, means that he remains on 48 ODI centuries – one short of tying Sachin Tendulkar’s record. When Kohli does overtake Tendulkar, his new mark is likely to be unattainable: his centuries tally is 17 clear of the next most, by Rohit, and future generations will play far less ODI cricket as the game’s landscape changes.

Yet any disappointment about Kohli was soon replaced by Indian jubilation at history-making of a very different nature. Batting in white-ball cricket seldom gets more challenging than facing Bumrah, Shami and Mohammed Siraj swinging and seaming the ball under lights. For all the focus upon the threat possessed by India’s spinners, this was another reminder of India’s pace bowling riches. Shami’s 14 wickets this World Cup have now come at an average of 6.7, Bumrah’s 15 at 14.6

Now, India will have designs on emulating the Australia sides of 2003 and 2007 – who both won all 11 games in a World Cup to win the tournament undefeated. To match these Australia teams, India now need to win their last four matches – group fixtures against second-placed South Africa and Netherlands, before the knockout games. Should India triumph, it would be the country’s first victory in a global event since winning the 2013 Champions Trophy.

