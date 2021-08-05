SRAC ALERT: Labaton Sucharow Announces a Class Action Involving Stable Road Acquisition Corp.; Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm by September 13

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, announces the filing of a securities class action on behalf of investors who purchased stock of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. ('Stable Road') (NASDAQ:SRAC) between October 7, 2020, and July 13, 2021. Investors have until September 13, 2021, to file a motion to serve as lead plaintiff.

On July 13, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") announced an $8 million settlement with special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") Stable Road in connection with its acquisition of Momentus Inc. ("Momentus"). Among other allegations, the SEC accused Momentus of lying about its technology, including falsely claiming that its propulsion system had been "successfully tested" in space. Stable Road is accused of repeating these misleading statements in public filings, while failing to conduct adequate due diligence of Momentus. On this news, Stable Road's stock price fell 10.27% on July 14, 2021.

Investors who purchased stock of SRAC between October 7, 2020, and July 13, 2021, are encouraged to contact the David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com before September 13, 2021.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at www.labaton.com.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

(800) 321-0476

david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/658647/SRAC-ALERT-Labaton-Sucharow-Announces-a-Class-Action-Involving-Stable-Road-Acquisition-Corp-Investors-with-Losses-Encouraged-to-Contact-the-Firm-by-September-13



