Squirrel White on his success in Tennessee football vs. Alabama
Squirrel White had 10 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee football's 34-20 loss to Alabama.
The Volunteers had a 20-7 halftime lead.
We have another full slate of intriguing games on Saturday.
The Trojans' College Football Playoff hopes are pretty much toast.
Texas was able to escape Houston with a 31-24 win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Over the course of 60 minutes, No. 4 Florida State’s talent was just too much for No. 16 Duke to handle.
The Phillies are up 3-2 and headed home to Philly with a chance to clinch a spot in the World Series in Game 6 on Monday.
Yes, an image of Hitler appeared on the Michigan State video board on Saturday.
Tyrod Taylor is the anticipated starter, and the Giants elevated QB Tommy DeVito and from the practice squad.
UCF scored a TD with 1:16 to go.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
Here's how to watch the Utah vs. USC game this week, plus the rest of the Week 8 college football schedule.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Formula 1 begins a five-week, four-race tour of North and South America this weekend with the United States Grand Prix, just outside of Austin, Texas.
The Hornets' rookie admitted that he delivered the gun that was used to allegedly kill Jamea Jonae Harris in January.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
How they got from Neyland Stadium to … well, everywhere is quite the story.
Trying to figure out which games will pay the fantasy football bills in Week 7? Matt Harmon has you covered.
The Rangers led late before a ninth-inning, three-run home run from Jose Altuve provided the knockout punch for the Astros.
Duke was voted No. 2 in this year's preseason AP Poll.