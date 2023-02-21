Squirrel White named one of college football’s next superstars

Tennessee wide receiver Squirrel White could be primed to have a breakout season for the Volunteers in 2023.

The Vols will look to replace multiple wide receivers ahead of the 2023 season. Wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman have entered the 2023 NFL draft.

Prior to signing with Tennessee, White was a four-star wide receiver and the No. 8 player in the state of Alabama, according to On3 Sports. He signed with Tennessee on Dec. 15, 2021 and received other offers from Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky and Ole Miss.

As a freshman, White finished the season with 30 receptions, 481 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. He led the Vols with 108 receiving yards and a touchdown against Clemson in the 2022 Orange Bowl.

Chris Hummer of 247Sports mentioned White as a college football player set to emerge as superstars in 2023.

“Perhaps the most surprising star of the 2022 season was Jalin Hyatt. He caught just 21 passes for 226 yards as a sophomore in 2021. Then he emerged as a gamebreaker a year later. Hyatt thrived in the slot for Tennessee with his 4.31 speed helping him emerge as CFB’s most potent deep threat. Hyatt opted out of the bowl game, which gave us a preview of the guy who is next in the slot for Tennessee — Squirrel White. All White did against Clemson was catch 9 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown in his true freshman finale. White isn’t the same type of receiver as Hyatt. He’s a bit smaller and a little shiftier in the open field, but they share one thing in common: Speed. White ran a verified 10.68-second 100-meter dash in high school. He should be a consistent deep threat for Joe Milton in 2023.” –Hummer on White

