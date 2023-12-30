Squirrel White ‘is an explosive play waiting to happen’

Tennessee sophomore wide receiver Squirrel White appeared in every game for the Vols during the 2023 regular-season.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound wide receiver recorded 64 receptions for 764 yards and two touchdowns in 12 contests. He also totaled 13 rushing yards on two attempts.

Ahead of Tennessee’s matchup versus Iowa in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle met with media. He discussed what White has meant to the Vols’ offense this year and what is ahead for him.

“Squirrel, he is just an explosive play waiting to happen,” Halzle said. “That has been one of the biggest things for him, is he has legit 10.4 track speed out there. You put guys like that on a bunch of grass and you let them go run really fast, cool stuff happens.

“He is been the guy we can rely on to be, all right, we need to go take the top off of this right now, we need to go stretch the defense. Squirrel is a guy that can go out there and do it on any given down, any given snap. He has been a big, crucial part of this offense.”

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire