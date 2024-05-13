Squirrel season set to kick off May 15

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans who have a taste for small game are gearing up for the season opener beginning May 15 through January 31.

The Oklahoma Wildlife Department (OWD) says squirrel hunting is a great way to introduce someone new to the woods!

Oklahoma has two species of squirrels that are legal to hunt: the eastern fox squirrel and the eastern gray squirrel, according to the Oklahoma Wildlife officials.

Both species diet on acorns, hickory nuts, insects, berries, seeds and bark. Both the gray and fox squirrel can have up to two litters per year with three to five young per litter.

The small game regulations are as follows:

Squirrel & Rabbit Regulations

License Requirements

Residents and Nonresidents: A hunting license (see Licenses & Permits ) or proof of exemption.

Public Lands

Seasons on public lands may vary from statewide seasons. Consult public hunting lands special regulations .

Shooting Hours

One-half hour before official sunrise to official sunset.

Legal Means of Taking

Shotgun (conventional or muzzleloading), rifle (conventional or muzzleloading), handgun, archery equipment, legal raptors, hand-propelled missile, air-propelled missile and slingshot.

Hunter Orange

For hunter orange requirements, see Big Game Regulations .

Squirrel (Fox & Gray)

May 15, 2024 – Feb 28, 2025

Statewide.

Open to falconry year round; statewide.

Daily Limit

25 fox and gray squirrels combined per day, 50 in possession after the first day.

