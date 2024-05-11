Squandered chances, Cubs’ big inning sink Pirates 7-2

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Despite not having his best stuff, rookie starter Jared Jones kept the Pittsburgh Pirates in the game with another quality start.

However, a four-run seventh inning for the Chicago Cubs ensured the Pirates (17-22) would not mount a comeback and Pittsburgh fell 7-2 at PNC Park on Friday night.

Hunter Stratton was tasked with the seventh inning and allowed four runs to score on four hits and a walk. Christopher Morel singled home the first run of the inning and was followed by an Ian Happ run-scoring double. Nick Madrigal then poked a two-run single to right field with two outs to put the Cubs up 7-2.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PHOTOS: Northern Lights spotted in Western Pennsylvania Pittsburgh families among those who go hungry after tens of thousands stolen in SNAP benefits in Pa. Man accused of crashing through Pittsburgh Marathon set up charged in similar incident last year VIDEO: Allegheny County fugitive accused of leading police on chase arrested in Florida DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts