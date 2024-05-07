Squad Watch - Skipper scores again, Shankland makes history & Doig on the money

Not long to go now. Let's take a scoot round how Scotland's Euro hopefuls are getting on ahead of the Euros.

The skipper's on a bit of a hot streak. Andy Robertson scored Liverpool's second in a 4-2 win over Tottenham to make it two goals in his last two Premier League games. No harm in heading to Germany with your shooting boots on.

Elsewhere in England, John McGinn was left frustrated as he had a goal chopped off in Aston Villa's 1-0 defeat to Billy Gilmour's Brighton.

There were some concerns when Ryan Porteous was missing from the Watford teamsheet on the final day of the season, but manager Tom Cleverley said the defender was only left out to avoid a potential suspension at the start of next season.

North of the border, Lawrence Shankland just keeps on making history.

The Scottish Premiership top scorer became the first non-Old Firm man to be named PFA Scotland player of the year since 1990.

Can that give the Hearts striker even move confidence to end the season strongly before he gets his passport stamped?

The Tynecastle side will be looking to bounce back from defeat at Celtic, who have been buoyed by Callum McGregor's return to fitness.

Some feared whether the midfielder would make the Euros a few months ago, but the skipper seems to be getting back to his best as he aims to lift yet another league title.

Our trips to the continent have tended to be dominated by Lewis Ferguson, who was just named the best midfielder in Serie A this season - so fair play!

But the Bologna captain's injury allows us to look elsewhere, and Josh Doig grabbed the spotlight this weekend.

The left-back assisted the Sassuolo goal that inflicted just a second league defeat of the season upon champions Inter Milan.

Who was the other loss to, I hear you ask? That would also be Sassoulo.

That bit of trivia might carry you through a pub quiz this summer if you're not jetting off to Germany.