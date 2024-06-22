“The squad we’ve got is world class” – Chelsea star outlines aims for next season

Ben Chilwell wants to win trophies next season and believes Chelsea’s squad is “world class” but just lacks consistency.

Chilwell was one of a number of players to have his season ruined by injury, which limited his opportunity to have an impact on the team.

The Blues finished the last campaign strongly, and there are positive signs to build on heading into the new season despite another change of manager.

Chilwell targeting trophies

Consistency is perhaps the biggest thing missing at Chelsea, and that was shown with the results throughout last season with brilliant performances against the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham, but then failing to beat relegated Burnley and Sheffield United.

However, the performances at the end of the season show the quality is there, and if the Blues can find that on a more consistent basis they could certainly challenge for trophies next season.

Vice captain Chilwell who is one of the few in the squad to have won silverware with the club is targeting trophies next season and believes the squad is “world class.”

“It was kind of the question mark the whole season, us having that consistency as a team,” he told Chelsea’s website.

“I think that, especially in the last month, it looked like it had turned a corner, which is massive because we know inside the changing room that on our day we can beat anyone.

“The squad we’ve got is world class, we just needed that consistency.

“If we can try and get that, the sky’s the limit with this group. It’s normal. This is a new team that has been put together, with a lot of players that hadn’t played in this league before.

“Of course we need to win matches, but realistically it was maybe going to be a bit of an inconsistent season, just due to those circumstances.

“It looks like, consistency-wise, we started to turn a corner and I think that is a massive confidence boost for us, going into next season.’

“Next season I want to win trophies with Chelsea. I’m fortunate enough to be one of the players here that’s won trophies here before and I want the other players to be able to experience that as well. That’s the next step that this group needs to take.”

Chilwell will be hoping to hit the ground running in pre-season and prove to new manager Enzo Maresca that his injury problems are behind him.