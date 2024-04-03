'We have the squad, the mentality and the purpose to do it'

[BBC]

With Stoke City sitting five points clear of the relegation zone, we asked you to send us your thoughts on whether the club will be able to survive the drop at the end of the season.

Here are some of the responses that we received:

Andrew: Stoke will survive. We have the squad, the mentality and the purpose to do it. A win vs Huddersfield would have nearly done it. Stoke will stay in the Championship and build on this season to continue a push for promotion next season. We're the team in red and white, everything will be alright. Up the Mighty Potters.

Al: At last, Steven Schumacher is getting his ideas over to the squad. The experience of his time here will be a great asset to him and the club in the future. I believe he will be a top Premier League manager in the future, either with us or some other club. Well done Schuey.

Adrian: Stoke are going to be in the Championship next season. No doubts! It's next season that will define the future. We need to get consistency and finish in the top 6 - we have to back Steven - he is a good long-term prospect.

Steve: Stay calm but play every game as if we need all three points and we’ll probably end up with another five or six (points) which will see us through. I’m confident.