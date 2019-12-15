Spygate 2 tape is coming, sort of

Twelve years ago, Jay Glazer was the first (and only) to get his hands on the Spygate video. Today, he’ll debut the Spygate 2 tape. Sort of.

Glazer, we’re told, has obtained the video the exchange in the press box between the Patriots representative who was filming the Bengals’ sideline and Bengals’ employees who busted him. The video starts with the camera pointed in the same direction that the Patriots camera was pointed (apparently to confirm that the Patriots were filming the Cincinnati sideline) and then pivots to the back and forth once the Patriots representative was confronted.

Audio includes, we’re told, an offer by the Patriots representative to erase the tape on the spot.

The video will be played during the FOX pregame show on Sunday. And it’s probably just a matter of time before Glazer gets the tape that was generated by the Patriots representative. For now, only the Bengals and the NFL have it.