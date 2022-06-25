Spurs would want three first-round picks for Dejounte Murray
Jake Fischer on Dejounte Murray: The Spurs have a really high asking price for him. They’ve told multiple teams that I’ve spoken to have called them that the price is a Jrue Holiday-like deal, three first-round picks seems to be the benchmark
Source: Spotify
As Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported on Wednesday, sources confirm that there have been significant talks with San Antonio about a deal involving Collins and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray. Yet as of late last night, the Spurs’ massive price was seen as exorbitant by the Hawks. A significant gap exists there, it seems, but it’s still very much worth watching. -via The Athletic / June 23, 2022
San Antonio’s most significant discussions regarding Murray have seemed to occur with the Atlanta Hawks, in a framework that would send Collins back to the Spurs, league sources told B/R. San Antonio and Atlanta have kicked around that deal concept at least dating back to the February trade deadline. -via Bleacher Report / June 23, 2022
Chris Kirschner: As @Jake Fischer reported, the Hawks have discussed a trade involving John Collins and Spurs guard Dejounte Murray but I’m told it’s not close to happening yet. Not saying it won’t happen, just not close this second. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / June 23, 2022