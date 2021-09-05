Chandler Hutchinson bounced from the Bulls to the Wizards at the trade deadline last year, then moved on again this offseason to San Antonio when he was included in the five-team Russell Westbrook trade.

But Hutchinson was never in the Spurs plans, so on Saturday they waived him, a story first reported by Fred Katz of The Athletic.

The Spurs are releasing Chandler Hutchison, sources tell @TheAthletic. Hutchison’s salary is guaranteed for $4M in 2021-22. San Antonio acquired him as part of the five-team mega deal that sent Russell Westbrook to LA and Spencer Dinwiddie to DC. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) September 4, 2021

The Spurs had 17 guaranteed contracts on the roster and that has to be trimmed to 15 by training camp, so they made their call. As noted, Hutchinson will still be cashing checks because his $4 million was guaranteed.

Hutchinson was the No. 22 pick in the first round in 2018 but has never found a groove and developed into a rotation player, either for the Bulls or Wizards. Part of that was injuries (he had shoulder surgery in 2020), and then last season he missed time after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hutchinson is now an unrestricted free agent.

Check out the latest on the Spurs

How the NBA Draft Combine turned Joshua Primo into a lottery pick Report: Other teams believe 76ers will trade Ben Simmons PBT Podcast: Talking Siakam, Joshua Primo with agent Todd Ramasar

Spurs waive wing Chandler Hutchinson, making him a free agent originally appeared on NBCSports.com