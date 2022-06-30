Spurs to waive Danilo Gallinari

Adrian Wojnarowski: After officially completing trade with Hawks today, the Spurs are expected to waive F Danilo Gallinari, sources tell ESPN. As a free agent, Gallinari will be able to choose among contenders in both conferences.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

After officially completing trade with Hawks today, the Spurs are expected to waive F Danilo Gallinari, sources tell ESPN. As a free agent, Gallinari will be able to choose among contenders in both conferences. – 3:35 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 MORE Pelicans free agency RUMORS

🏀 Patty Mills the shooter the Pels need? Mo Bamba update

🏀 Mike Muscala or Danilo Gallinari would make sense

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/k8M5vvTZtd – 3:30 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

Spending power update w/ salary cap adjustments:

SAS: $39.9M (if Lonnie Walker doesn’t return and if Danilo Gallinari gets an $11.5M partial guarantee)

NYK: $35.1M (if they waive Taj Gibson and keep Mitchell Robinson’s cap hold)

IND: $28M

ORL: $27.8M

OKC: $23.4M (expires today) pic.twitter.com/OAWrSnBbbk – 11:11 AM

Danilo Gallinari @gallinari8888

It’s hard to say goodbye. We always know what we leave behind but not what we’ll find in front of us.

I leave behind good guys, special fans and two unforgettable seasons. We flew high Hawks…I’ll never forget this!

Thank you Atlanta from the bottom of my heart.

Gallo. pic.twitter.com/u9jp9jLPMW – 10:47 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Bulls expected to pursue Danilo Gallinari, can offer $7-8 million annually for two years sportando.basketball/en/bulls-expec… – 10:00 AM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Hearing if it was up to Mo Bamba he would be a Bull by tonight. Wanted to be a Bull on draft night ’18, and that hasn’t changed. Problem is feeling isn’t mutual at his current asking value. As reported by @KC Johnson, Danilo Gallinari is in play. – 9:38 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Contracts that became fully guaranteed yesterday:

Chimezie Metu – SAC

Max Strus – MIA

Gabe Vincent – MIA

Omer Yurtseven – MIA

Danilo Gallinari upped his guarantee amount to $11.5M-$12M and pushed his guarantee back as part of the trade between ATL and SAS. – 8:22 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Danilo Gallinari in his two seasons as a Hawk:

— 12/4/2

— 43/39/92%

— Led team in PTS and REB off the bench

— Led team in playoff PTS and REB off the bench

— Top 5 FT% in the league pic.twitter.com/Xo2i2OlcRg – 8:41 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Wrote about Danilo Gallinari earlier today among my Suns MLE wing targets. He’s heading to the Spurs now, but only $4.5M of his $21.5M salary is guaranteed and he could be a FA soon if San Antonio buys him out: bit.ly/3I0WIHm – 7:30 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Draft picks aside, Popovich’s goal was to acquire the Hawks’ nearest player (Gallinari, 33) in age to him… – 6:29 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Spurs trade Dejounte Murray to Hawks for Gallinari, two first-round picks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/29/rep… – 6:16 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

League source confirms report by @Jake Fischer that Celtics are interested in signing Danilo Gallinari if he is waived by San Antonio. – 5:51 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

This is also why the Hawks got Gallinari in the first place, despite them not having any sizeable hole for him, his high price point and his further cluttering of the roster. There was always an element of “we’ll figure it out later” to that deal. Welp, they figured it out later. – 5:44 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Danilo Gallinari will have a new team 🤯

The Atlanta Hawks are sending the Italian forward to the San Antonio Spurs via trade:

basketnews.com/news-174342-da… – 5:40 PM

Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN

Can confirm Dejounte Murray to Atlanta. Spurs getting Gallinari plus three future first-round picks and a future first-round pick swap opportunity. – 5:29 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Full deal for the Hawks-Spurs trade of Dejounte Murray:

Hawks get Dejounte Murray

Spurs get Danilo Gallinari, 2025 first round pick, 2027 first round pick, 2026 swap and 2023 Charlotte protected first. – 5:23 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Atlanta trades Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks for Dejounte Murray

sportando.basketball/en/atlanta-tra… – 5:22 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: The Spurs are trading Dejounte Murray to Atlanta for Danilo Gallinari, three first-round draft picks and a draft swap. – 5:18 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Atlanta Hawks are trading Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs for All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, sources tell ESPN. – 5:16 PM

Jake Fischer: Not sure if this has been reported yet, but I’m told Danilo Gallinari’s guarantee date has only been officially moved back to July 8, which would suggest Atlanta is still looking to expand the Dejounte Murray trade as Hawks look for further John Collins, Kevin Huerter deals. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 30, 2022

The Bulls would join a list of contending teams to show interest in Danilo Gallinari should the veteran shooter be waived by the San Antonio Spurs as expected. The Spurs acquired Gallinari in Wednesday’s trade with the Atlanta Hawks centered on Dejounte Murray. If this deal were to happen, it would likely be in the neighborhood of $7-8 million annually for two years. Billy Donovan coached Gallinari in Oklahoma City. -via NBC Sports / June 30, 2022

The Heat also could have interest in Danilo Gallinari if he receives a buyout from San Antonio after being traded from Atlanta – with three-first round picks – in exchange for Dejounte Murray. -via Miami Herald / June 29, 2022