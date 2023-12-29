Advertisement

Spurs vs Trailblazers Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Spurs defeated the Trail Blazers, 118-105. Victor Wembanyama recorded 30 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 7 blocks for the Spurs, with Jeremy Sochan adding 16 points and 7 rebounds in the victory. Scoot Henderson tallied a career-high 25 points, along with 3 rebounds and 4 assists for the Trail Blazers