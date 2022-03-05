Spurs vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The San Antonio Spurs (24-39) play against the Charlotte Hornets (31-33) at Spectrum Center
The San Antonio Spurs are spending $5,295,366 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,925,293 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday March 5, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: CW35
Home Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN
