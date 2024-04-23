Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama voted best defender in anonymous player poll

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama was voted the best defender in the NBA in an anonymous poll of 142 players conducted by The Athletic over the last month of the season.

Wembanyama finished his first season averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in 71 games. He led the league in blocked shots and registered the most 30-point games (11) by a rookie since Trae Young in the 2018-19 season.

The 7-footer also ranked second in defensive box plus-minus (plus-3.3), fifth in defensive win shares (4.4), eighth in rebounds and 21st in steals. He registered the most games with at least five blocks (24); the next highest player has nine (Brook Lopez).

Poll: Who is the best defender?

Wembanyama, who is the front-runner to win Rookie of the Year, was named a finalist on Sunday for Defensive Player of the Year, joining Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo and Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, who is the favorite to win.

The 20-year-old earned public praise from his peers throughout the year for his overall ability and skill set. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green picked him to win the award, while Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving signed off on him to be in the running for it.

Wembanyama achieved numerous other accomplishments, including becoming the youngest player in history to register a 5×5 game and recording a triple-double with blocks. In other words: He should be in store for plenty of recognition in the end-of-season awards races.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire